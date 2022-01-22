'No brainer for Lucknow. He gives you 3 things': Gambhir has key advice for Rahul, feels captaincy is 'work in progress'

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir, who has recently been named as the mentor for the Lucknow franchise of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the 2022 season, admitted that picking KL Rahul as their first-choice player and naming him as the captain was a an absolute "no brainer" for the franchise although he feels that his captaincy is still a "work in progress".

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Lucknow franchise on Saturday officially named their three draft picks ahead of the 2022 auction next month. Rahul was roped in for INR 17 crores and was named their skipper, all-rounder Marcus Stoinis was roped in for INR 9.2 crores and uncapped Indian Ravi Bishnoi for INR 4 crores.

Looking back at Rahul's selection, Gambhir said that he offers three things which makes his choice a "no brainer" - opens the batting, a wicketkeeping option and can score consistently. Rahul has been one of the prolific run-getters in IPL over the last four runs, scoring over 550 in each of the seasons.

"No brainer when it comes to KL Rahul, not just as a batter but as a leader as well. Obviously, it's a work in progress, but he gives you three things -- he opens the batting, he can keep wickets and he is a phenomenal white-ball batter, his consistency and his run-scoring has been phenomenal when he has played for Punjab and other franchises and what better than having someone who gives you 3 things," Gambhir told Star Sports IPL Selection Day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gambhir however wants Rahul to play his natural game, the way he played against Chennai Super Kings where he had scored an unbeaten 98 off 42 in Punjab Kings' six-wicket win last season.

“What we want is that KL Rahul play his natural game, because captaincy gives you the freedom, the responsibility does not bog you down. And this will be our aim, together with the support staff, to provide him that help. Want him to play the way he batted against CSK in that last game because the ability that he has the world knows about it already,” he added.

The veteran cricketer further added that the more time he spends with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma the faster Rahul will pick up the art of captaincy which he feels is still a work in progress for him.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I'm sure he is going to turn out to be a great leader. He has a good head on his shoulders. Obviously it is a work in progress, but he will learn quickly because he has recently lead India in international matches, he has already been named as the vice-captain in white-ball cricket. The more time he spends with Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli, the faster he will learn and the better he will become.”