IPL 2022, PBKS predicted XI vs GT: Punjab Kings to bring back their 9 crore buy, eye victory against Gujarat Titans

IPL 2022, PBKS predicted XI vs GT: The last time the two sides met, Gujarat had won the contest with Rahul Tewatia stealing the show by smashing two sixes off the last two balls. 
Punjab Kings Sandeep Sharma celebrates with teammates after picking a wicket.(IPL)
Published on May 03, 2022 08:42 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

PBKS predicted XI vs GT: After enduring a batting hiccup in their previous encounter against Lucknow Super Giants, where they failed to chase down 154, Punjab Kings will look to get their house back in order before they run out of time. The Mayank Agarwal-led unit has been inconsistent on both front of the game and will look to produce a much improved show when they lock horns with Gujarat Titans on Tuesday evening. (IPL 2022 full coverage) 

The last time the two sides met, Gujarat had won the contest with Rahul Tewatia stealing the show by smashing two sixes off the last two balls. Punjab will look to settle the score this time around. 

PBKS will count on their senior batters, who have time and again failed to live upto their reputations. Shikhar Dhawan has performed in patches, while Jonny Bairstow has not been in the touch fans would have expected him to be. 

In the bowling front, Kagiso Rabada and Arshdeep Singh has been superb. Rishi Dhawan is another interesting addition in the XI, and has been making good contributions with both bat and the ball. 

Going into the clash, Punjab might stick to their playing XI. However, if they do then wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Verma should sit out to allow someone to who can finish the game for the franchise. 

Openers: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal

top and middle-order: Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan, Rishi Dhawan

Power-hitter: Jonny Bairstow

Spin Options: Rahul Chahar    

Pacers: Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Sandeep Sharma 

PBKS predicted XI vs GT: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Jonny Bairstow, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan, Rishi Dhawan, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Sandeep Sharma

Changes in XI: Shahrukh Khan can prove to be a good fit in place of Jitesh Verma, considering his reputation to finish the matches. 

Changes in batting order: The franchise should stick with Bhanuka Rajapaksa at the number three position, Liam Livingstone at four, followed by Jonny Bairstow.

Tuesday, May 03, 2022
