IPL 2022 playoff scenarios: GT, LSG stand a win away; KKR stay alive after MI win - all possibilities explained

57 matches have already been played in the ongoing 2022 Indian Premier League (2022), with each team playing at least 11 games. Five-time IPL winners Mumbai Indians, who have incurred a horror campaign this year, are the only side to be out of contention for the race to the playoffs, while nine other teams are part of an intense race to make the the top four. Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans are the only two well-placed sides, but where do all the rest of seven teams stand in terms of their playoffs qualification? (Follow IPL 2022 full coverage)

Lucknow Super Giants: 16 points from 11 games

Remaining matches: vs GT (May 10), vs RR (May 15) vs KKR (May 18)

Standing at the top of the points table, all Lucknow need is a win to make the playoff in what is their maiden IPL appearance, following which they would aim for a top-two finish with Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals breathing down their neck. However, if they lose all their remaining three games, it will down to their net run rate as KL Rahul's men will be vying for a top-four finish alongside five teams.

Gujarat Titans: 16 points from 11 games

Remaining matches: vs LSG (May 10), vs CSK (May 15), vs RCB (May 19)

They stood a point away from qualification in last week before suffering two straight defeats which has left them in the second spot, albeit with same points as Lucknow, but has affected their net run rate as well. A win in their last three games will assure them a place in the playoffs, but if the losing streak continues, the Hardik Pandya-led side could find themselves in trouble as it would then be down to NRR.

Rajasthan Royals: 14 points from 11 games

Remaining matches: vs DC (May 11), vs LSG (May 15), vs CSK (May 20)

Rajasthan have the second-best NRR (+0.326) in the league so far after Lucknow (+0.703), which will serve them good if they suffer defeats in their next three games. To qualify for the playoffs, Rajasthan need at least two wins. However, a solitary win will bring it down to NRR to decide the fate.

IPL 2022 points table after MI vs KKR game(HT grab)

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 14 points from 12 games

Remaining matches: vs PBKS (May 13), vs GT (May 19)

They have the chance to finish with 18 points in the league stage, which can give them a hope of even a top-two finish, let alone a guaranteed playoffs berth. However, if they lose one of their games, it will give the lower-placed side to vie for a place in the top-four leaving RCB to rely on their NRR. And two straight defeats could leave RCB in deep water.

Delhi Capitals: 10 points from 11 games

Remaining matches: vs RR (May 11), vs PBKS (May 16), vs MI (May 21)

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 10 points from 11 games

Remaining matches: vs KKR (May 14), vs MI (May 17), vs PBKS (May 22)

Punjab Kings: 10 points from 11 games

Remaining matches: vs RCB (May 13), vs DC (May 16), vs SRH (May 22)

Three three teams have amassed 10 points from 11 games, only separated by their NRR, with Delhi Capitals having the advantage (+0.150). All they need is to win their remaining three games which will give them a chance at finishing with 16 points. However, it will still come down to NRR following that. And if they lose even one if the games, they would want either RCB or the Royals to lose all their remaining matches to leave the NRR to decide their fate.

Kolkata Knight Riders: 10 points from 12 games

Remaining matches: vs SRH (May 14), vs LSG (May 18)

Chennai Super Kings: 8 points from 11 games

Remaining matches: vs MI (May 12), vs GT (May 15), vs RR (May 20)

Both these sides are mathematically still in. Even if they win their remaining matches, which will leave them with 14 points, they need a whole lot of factors to go their way.

