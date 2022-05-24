IPL 2022 Playoffs, GT vs RR, Qualifier 1 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals

Equipped with a lethal bowling attack and boasting a number of quality finishers, debutants Gujarat Titans will start as favourites against spin-heavy former champions Rajasthan Royals when the two teams face-off in the first IPL Qualifier, here on Tuesday.

Captaining a team in the IPL for the first time ever, a fit-again Hardik Pandya has been a revelation this season as he led from the front with both bat and ball to ensure a top finish for his team in the league stage.

Apart from firing at number 4, Pandya has used his resources well, be it the death bowling of wily Rashid Khan or making his batting exploits count to go alongside the fiery duo of David Miller and Rahul Tewatia. Every little thing has fallen in place.

Three of Titan's four defeats, and four of Royals' five losses have come while setting up a target as the toss would also be a key area of concern.

The Sanju Samson-led outfit boast of both the Orange and Purple Cap holders this season -- Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal.

They also have the experience of Ravichandran Ashwin whose versatility has come to the fore especially in the second-half of the season. Ashwin's batting has also made a huge difference.

Batting at number 5 ahead of their regular batters Shimron Hetmyer and Riyan Parag against Chennai Super Kings the other day, Ashwin smashed an unbeaten 23-ball 40 to script a five-wicket win that also sealed their top-two finish.

But for them to repeat their 2008-IPL winning show, the Royals would not just need an Ashwin but the top-order to fire.

Here are the live streaming details of the IPL 2022 Qualifier 1 between GT and RR:

Where is the IPL 2022 Qualifier 1 between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals?

The IPL 2022 Qualifier 1 between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals will take place at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

At what time does the IPL 2022 Qualifier 1 between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals start?

The IPL 2022 Qualifier 1 between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals will start at 7:30 pm IST on Tuesday (May 25).

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2022 Qualifier 1 between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals?

The IPL 2022 Qualifier 1 between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals will be broadcast on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2022 Qualifier 1 between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals?

The live streaming of the IPL 2022 Qualifier 1 between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of GT vs RR here at hindustantimes.com/cricket/ipl.

