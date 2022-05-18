7 teams fight for 3 spots: How RR, LSG, DC, RCB, KKR, PBKS and SRH can qualify for IPL playoffs; all scenarios explained

The Sunrisers Hyderabad ended their five-match losing streak on Tuesday when they beat Mumbai Indians in a thrilling encounter at the Wankhede Stadium. Posting a strong score of 193/6 in 20 overs, the SRH bowlers suppressed a magnificent effort from Tim David (46 off 18 balls) during the final overs of the run-chase to secure a narrow three-run win over Rohit Sharma's men. With the victory, Hyderabad remain alive in the race for playoffs in the 2022 Indian Premier League. Mumbai, meanwhile, were the first team to have been eliminated from the tournament and stay at the bottom of the table. Follow IPL 2022 Coverage

IPL 2022 Points Table(HT)

Let's take a look at the playoff scenarios for the teams:

Rajasthan Royals (2nd with 16 points in 13 matches; NRR +0.304) The Sanju Samson-led side is strongly placed in the top-4, and only a huge upset could possibly derail their bid for a playoff spot. RR have 16 points with their last match scheduled against Chennai Super Kings on May 20. While a win will take them to playoffs, only a heavy margin of defeat can potentially hurt the Royals – given RCB win their remaining game against Gujarat Titans by a big margin as well.

Lucknow Super Giants (3rd with 16 points in 13 matches; NRR +0.262) Like the Royals, a win would take LSG to playoffs. A heavy loss, however, could open the gates for RCB to return to top-4. The Super Giants have been the more consistent side in the season so far and even as they conceded defeats in their last two games, the KL Rahul-led side looks among the frontrunners to make it to the playoffs.

Delhi Capitals (4th with 14 points in 13 matches; NRR +0.255) A positive NRR benefits DC but it can all go to waste if the side fails to win its final game against Mumbai Indians, and RCB beat Titans – no matter the margin of defeat. If DC win, however, Bangalore will have to rely on either RR to LSG to concede heavy losses.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (5th with 14 points in 13 matches; NRR -0.323) The most straightforward way for RCB to secure a path for playoffs is to beat the Titans comprehensively in their last game, and hope for wooden-spooners Mumbai Indians to pull out an upset against DC.

Kolkata Knight Riders (6th with 12 points in 13 matches; NRR +0.160) Things look a little tough for the remaining teams in contention for top-4, starting with KKR. The Knight Riders can reach a maximum of 14 points and will have to hope that none of DC and RCB win their last match. At the same time, the Knight Riders, who take on LSG tonight, will be hoping for a big win so they can go past DC in terms of NRR.

Punjab Kings (7th with 12 points in 13 matches; NRR -0.043) PBKS have the power-hitters in their batting lineup, but their inconsistency hurt them this season. Like KKR, Punjab will also be hoping for DC and RCB to drop points in their final match. The Mayank Agarwal-led side will meet fellow contenders SRH in their last match.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (8th with 12 points in 13 matches; NRR -0.230) SRH kept themselves alive with a win on Tuesday, but only just. Kane Williamson's men will need a miracle to seal a playoff berth in IPL 2022. While they are mathematically still in the race, SRH will need a massive victory over PBKS, and hope for KKR, RCB, and DC to lose their respective final games.

