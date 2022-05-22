IPL 2022 Playoffs schedule: Match details, venues, date and timings - All you need to know

After 69 games over 57 days, the four teams for the playoffs in the ongoing 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) have been set. Gujarat Titans were the first side to make the playoffs. They were joined by fellow newbie Lucknow Super Giants before Rajasthan Royals pipped them to assure themselves the second spot in the points table. And on Saturday, Royal Challengers Bangalore joined the list. (Follow IPL 2022 full coverage)

After winning 10 of their first 13 games, Gujarat had assured themselves not just a spot in the playoffs, but also a top-of-the-table finish in IPL 2022. Lucknow, who stuttered twice before joining Gujarat in the next round, finished their league stage with nine wins in 14 matches.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Indians eliminate Delhi Capitals, RCB through to playoffs

Rajasthan Royals then become the third side to make the playoffs after their win over Chennai Super Kings earlier this week, which also assured them a top-two finish in the league. This was the first time since 2018 that they have made the playoffs and fifth overall. This was also the first time the Royals have bagged a top-two finish in the league since the 2008 season, when they had bagged their only IPL trophy under the leadership of Shane Warne.

RCB's fate lied in the hands of Mumbai Indians and their five-wicket win at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday helped Faf du Plessis' men to make the playoffs for the seventh time in IPL. This is the third time RCB have made the playoffs in consecutive IPL seasons. The first time was between 2009 and 2011 when they have finished as the runners-up twice and the next was between 2015 and 2016.

Here's the entire IPL 2022 Playoffs schedule…

QUALIFIER 1: Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals - May 24 at 7:30 PM; Eden Gardens, Kolkata

ELIMINATOR: Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - May 25 at 7:30 PM; Eden Gardens, Kolkata

QUALIFIER 2: Loser of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Eliminator - May 27 at 7:30 PM; Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

FINAL: Winner of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Qualifier 2 - May 29 at 7:30 PM; Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

