7 teams fight for 3 spots: How SRH, DC, PBKS, LSG, RR, KKR and RCB can qualify for playoffs; all scenarios explained

Shardul Thakur took 4-36 to bowl Delhi Capitals to consecutive wins for the first time in the Indian Premier League (IPL) after beating Punjab Kings by 17 runs on Monday. The win kept Delhi in the hunt for a top-four playoffs spot, while Punjab’s hopes took a massive blow. Mitchell Marsh scored 63 off 48 balls to help Delhi total 159/7. Punjab could make only 142/9 at DY Patil Stadium.

DC are in the driver's seat now to seal the fourth spot for themselves and they could even pip Lucknow Super Giants to third place thanks to their net run rate. There are seven teams mathematically still in the race for the playoffs but DC's win has made it clearer as to who will be the four teams that will play in the knockouts. (More IPL News)

IPL Points table(HT)

Let's take a look at the playoff scenarios for the teams:

Rajasthan Royals (16 points in 13 matches, NRR: 0.304): RR are the strongest placed among all teams to seal a playoff spot for themselves. Only five teams can now reach 16 points and RR's net run rate of 0.304 helps them stay ahead in case they are tied with any teams on points. They will have to lose their last league game against CSK by a huge margin and fifth-placed RCB will have to win their last league game by a big margin for RR to drop below fourth.

Lucknow Super Giants (16 points in 13 matches, NRR: 0.262): LSG have benefitted from the fact that they have been strong for much of the season as they have seen their net run rate drop from over 0.700 to 0.262 due to defeats in their last two matches. With as many points as RR, they are also just as strongly placed to make it to the playoffs. They have one match left against KKR, one of the teams who still have an outside chance to make it to the top four.

Delhi Capitals (14 points in 13 matches, NRR: 0.255): Delhi Capitals have nudged their NRR to 0.255 from 0.210 with their win over Punjab Kings. Punjab Kings were also fellow contenders and so DC have got the advantage in more than one way with the win. They are now fourth and one more win will cement that spot for them.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (14 points in 13 matches, NRR: -0.323): RCB slipped to fifth place when DC beat Punjab Kings and, in all probability, will stay there thanks to their poor net run rate of -0.323, which is less than all teams on the table except wooden-spooners Mumbai Indians. For RCB to reach the playoffs, they have to beat Gujarat Titans in their last game of the league stage season and hope that DC lose to MI in their final game.

Kolkata Knight Riders (12 points in 13 matches, NRR: 0.160): It will take a bit of a miracle for KKR to reach fourth place. KKR can reach a maximum of 14 points, which means they have to hope that none of the other teams in the race for that final playoff spot reach 16 points to begin with and even then, they might be looking over their shoulders constantly. They face LSG in their last match of the league stage.

Punjab Kings (12 points in 13 matches, NRR: -0.043): PBKS's playoff chances have, for all means and purposes, ended with their defeat to DC. For them to still qualify, they will have to beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in their final league match by an inhumanely big margin while hoping that DC, KKR and RCB all lose their last league matches and stay on 14 points.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (10 points in 12 matches, NRR: -0.270): SRH have had a roller coaster season to say the least. They have gone from going on a winning streak of five matches to then having a losing streak of as many games. They are now all but mathematically knocked out of the race and a defeat to MI on Tuesday would officially mark the end of the road for them.

