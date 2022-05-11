IPL 2022 Points table, Orange and Purple Cap: Gujarat Titans seal playoffs berth, Shubman Gill climbs up the ladder

IPL 2022 Points table, Orange and Purple Cap: Gujarat Titans became the first franchise to seal a play-offs berth in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Hardik Pandya-led unit secured a comprehensive 62-run win in a relatively low-scoring encounter against fellow newcomers Lucknow Super Giants and regained the top position on the ten-team points table. (IPL 2022 full coverage)

Gujarat have 18 points with nine wins from twelve encounters and are followed by Lucknow, who have 16 from the same number of matches. The third and fourth place are occupied by Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore respectively, with the former having played one match less. Both the teams have 14 points each.

IPL 2022 Points table after GT vs LSG:

IPL 2022 Points table after GT vs LSG(IPL)

IPL 2022 Orange Cap:

Shubman Gill's unbeaten 63 off 49 balls helped him climb the ladder among the batters. The 22-year-old is currently placed on the fourth position with 384 runs under his kitty.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler leads the charts, having accumulated 618 runs from 11 outings.

IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler leads the Orange Cap charts(IPL)

IPL 2022 Purple Cap:

Yuzvendra Chahal leads the Purple Cap chart with 22 wickets from 11 encounters. He is followed by Wanindu Hasaranga, Kagiso Rabada, and Kuldeep Yadav.

Yuzvendra Chahal leads the Purple Cap chart

Third-placed Rajasthan Royals will lock horns with Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League clash on Wednesday evening.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON