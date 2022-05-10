IPL 2022 Points table, Orange and Purple Cap: Kolkata Knight Riders make significant jump after Mumbai Indians win

IPL 2022 Points table, Orange and Purple Cap: Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders produced a clinical display with the ball as they defeated Mumbai Indians by 52 runs to keep their playoffs hopes alive. The win saw them jump two spots on the points table as they are now placed on the seventh position with 10 points from 12 encounters.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pat Cummins, who returned to playing XI, emerged to be the game changer from the KKR camp. He picked three wickets in an over as the Mumbai innings was eventually wrapped up on 113.

Here is how the points table look like after MI vs KKR:

IPL 2022 points table after MI vs KKR (IPL)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Orange Cap:

There was no change in the Orange Cap charts. Jos Buttler leads the chart with 618 runs from 11 matches. KL Rahul stands in the second position, followed by Faf du Plessis and Shikhar Dhawan.

IPL 2022: Jos Buttler leads the Orange Cap chart with 618 runs from 11 matches.

Purple Cap:

Jasprit Bumrah produced a superb spell in the clash against KKR. He decimated the KKR middle-order, who at one stage looked on-set for a 180-plus target. However, Bumrah's five-wicket-haul restricted KKR to 165/9 in 20 overs. Despite his sensational display, he is no where in the Purple race and here's how the chart looks like:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

IPL 2022: Purple Cap chart

Table-toppers Lucknow Super Giants will lock horns with Gujarat Titans on Tuesday evening.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Sports Desk At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail