IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange and Purple Cap: Punjab Kings jump up to 5th, Kagiso Rabada enters top 3

The Gujarat Titans' winning run in the 2022 Indian Premier League was halted in emphatic fashion by the Punjab Kings. Kagiso Rabada took four wickets to restrict GT to 143/8 after which Shikhar Dhawan's half century and Liam Livingstone's belligerent 30 off just 10 balls helped them chase down the target in just 16 overs. It was an important net run rate boost for PBKS while GT have been stopped from taking a runaway four-point lead at the top of the table.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ | Ravi Shastri's ‘tu do baar kha le’ tweet for Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj leaves Twitter in splits | More IPL News

Here is how the IPL points table looks after GT vs PBKS

The Titans remain top of the table with 16 points in eight matches. However, their net run rate of 0.158 is far lesser than those of the teams placed second third and fourth, which means that if the situation continues to stay the same, GT could be overtaken by any of these teams if they catch up to their points tally. Meanwhile, PBKS still have a long way to go to secure a playoff spot for themselves despite the big win. They jumped above Royal Challengers Bangalore to fifth place. With 10 points to their name, they are level with RCB and SRH and while their net run rate of -0.229 is higher than RCB's it is far lower than that of SRH.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

IPL Points Table (HT)

Orange Cap:

Hardik Pandya, who has been in the top four of the standings for much of the first half of the league stage, has now slipped out of the top five after being dismissed for a single digit for a second consecutive time. PBKS's Shikhar Dhawan, meanwhile, has gone back into the top three of the standings. Dhawan has 369 runs to his name in 10 innings at a strike rate of 124.66 and average of 46.13. He, however, remains far behind the two batters above him - KL Rahul (451 runs) and Jos Buttler (588).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Orange Cap table (HT)

Purple Cap:

Kagiso Rabada has finally made his way into the upper echelons of the Purple Cap table. The PBKS pacer had made an uncharacteristically slow start to the season but he has been improving over the last few games. On Tuesday, Rabada exploited the extra bounce on offer at the DY Patil Stadium to pick a four-wicket haul and move up to third on the standings. With 17 wickets in 9 innings, he is level with second-placed Kuldeep Yadav and fourth-placed T Natarajan and his economy of 8.27 puts him between the two players.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Purple Cap table (HT)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON