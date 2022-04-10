IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange & Purple Cap: Mumbai, Chennai hit rock bottom; Hasaranga climbs second

IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange Cap Purple Cap: Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings are yet to open their account in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) having lost all the four matches they've played so far.

The two franchises have nine IPL title between them but their poor run continued after enduring tough defeats against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore respectively.

Points table

IPL 2022 points table after MI vs RCB

Chennai are currently placed at the bottom of the 10-team points table, while Mumbai sit one place above the defending champions.

Kolkata Knight Riders hold the fort with three wins from four outings and are followed by Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans, who are yet to be beaten in the tournament.

Orange Cap

IPL 2022 Orange Cap race

The Orange Cap race has a new contender in Shubman Gill. The young opener scored a 46-ball 84 against Delhi Capitals and followed it up with another superlative effort against Punjab Kings. In the clash against PBKS, Gill scored 96 off 59 balls and he stands second in the Orange Cap race after Rajasthan Royals Jos Buttler.

Purple Cap

IPL 2022 Purple Cap race

Umesh Yadav continues to don the Purple Cap with nine wickets from four matches. He is followed by Royal Challengers Bangalore Wanindu Hasaranga, who has eight wickets in the same number of matches.