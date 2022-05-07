IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange & Purple Cap: GT retain top spot despite MI loss; Hardik enters top-5 in run-scoring list

It has come late in the tournament but Mumbai Indians, the five time winners if the Indian Premier League (IPL), have secured consecutive wins on the trot. After five-wicket win against Rajasthan Royals earlier this week, MI stunned table toppers Gujarat Titans at the Brabourne Stadium on Friday to script a five-run win, hence further delaying the qualification of the Titans for the playoffs. (Follow IPL 2022 full coverage)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Here is how the IPL 2022 points table looks like after GT vs MI game…

Both teams retain their spot in the points table despite the result of match 51 in IPL 2022. Gujarat, who have now lost two games in a row, retain their spot at the top of the table, and continue their wait for that win that will secure their position in the playoffs. MI, on the other hand, remain at the bottom of the table with four points in 10 games. They are all but out of the race to the playoffs, but wins like these will surely work in their favour in deciding their plans for the 2023 season.

ALSO READ: 'The 2 games showed why he should've been playing. MI will say they didn't get it right': Legends slam Rohit's tactic

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

IPL 2022 points after GT vs MI game (HT grab)

Orange Cap:

Hardik Pandya's 14-ball 24 laced with four boundaries helped him make the top-5 in the run-scoring list once again. He now stands in the fifth spot with 333 runs in 10 matches.

1. Jos Buttler (RR) - 588 runs

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

2. KL Rahul (LSG) - 451 runs

3. Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS) - 369 runs

4. David Warner (DC) - 356 runs

5. Hardik Pandya (GT) - 333 runs

Purple Cap:

The wicket-taking list witnessed no change after the match between GT and MI.

1. Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) - 19 wickets

2. Kuldeep Yadav (DC) - 18 wickets

3. Kagiso Rabada (PBKS) - 17 wickets

4. T Natarajan (SRH) - 17 wickets

5. Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB) - 16 wickets

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON