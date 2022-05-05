IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange & Purple Cap: CSK pushed to brink of elimination; RCB bowler breaks into top-5 list

In the hunt for elusive IPL title, Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday returned to winning ways after beating Chennai Super Kings by 13 runs at the MCA Stadium, Pune. Bangalore rode on Mahipal Lomror's 27-ball 42 and useful contributions from Virat Kohli (30), Faf de Plessis (38), and Dinesh Karthik's 17-ball 26 towards the end. Chennai were then restricted to 160 for 8 in 20 overs, despite a fifty by Devon Conway (56) at the top. (IPL 2022 Full Coverage)

Harshal Patel and Glenn Maxwell led a clinical bowling performance for Bangalore to pick two and three wickets respectively. The four-time IPL winners, led by MS Dhoni, have been pushed to the brink of elimination after losing their seventh game in the ongoing 10-team competition. With the win, RCB moved to fourth position on the points table, while CSK remain at the penultimate spot.

Here's how the IPL 2022 points table looks like after RCB vs CSK game IPL 2022 points table(HT)

Orange Cap

Jos Buttler continues to rule at the top of the list for highest run-scorers in this edition so far. The Englishman has got 588 runs in nine games, with KL Rahul second on the list with 451 runs. Shikhar Dhawan and Abhishek Sharma are the next two names with 369 and 324 runs respectively. Shreyas Iyer is fifth with 324 runs while Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis is at the sixth spot with 316 runs in 11 games. Orange Cap list(HT)

Purple Cap

Wanindu Hasaranga returned 1/31 in three overs against Chennai but the Lankan tweaker surpassed Umesh Yadav to break into the top-5 bracket. He is now fifth on the panel with 16 wickets in 11 matches.

Purple Cap list(HT)

Chahal continues to remain at the top of the table with 19 wickets, while his fellow India teammate Kuldeep Yadav is second with 17 dismissals to his name. Kagiso Rabada and T Natarajan occupy the next two spots with 17 wickets each.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON