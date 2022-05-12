Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange & Purple Cap: DC inch closer to top-4 spot with win over RR; Buttler, Chahal remain at top
cricket

IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange & Purple Cap: DC inch closer to top-4 spot with win over RR; Buttler, Chahal remain at top

IPL 2022: The Delhi Capitals secured a dominant eight-wicket win over the Rajasthan Royals in the Wednesday night game.
Mitchell Marsh and David Warner in action.(IPL)
Published on May 12, 2022 11:32 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

The Delhi Capitals registered a remarkable 8-wicket win over the Rajasthan Royals in the 2022 Indian Premier League on Wednesday. The side rode on a brilliant 143-run partnership between Mitchell Marsh (89) and David Warner (52*), as the DC chased down a 161-run target with 11 balls to spare. With the win, the Capitals stay alive in the race for the playoffs in IPL 2022. After being invited to bat first, the Royals reached a competitive total in the game after a half-century from Ravichandran Ashwin, as he was promoted to no.3 in the batting order. Follow IPL 2022 Coverage

As the Capitals registered the win at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, let's take a look at the points table after the game:

IPL 2022 Points Table

The Delhi Capitals have inched closer to the fourth-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore with the victory on Wednesday, as they reached 12 points in 12 matches. The RCB, having played as many games, have 14 points. Apart from both sides, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings are also among the prime contenders for a spot in the playoffs. Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings, meanwhile, have an outside chance to make it to the top-4.

IPL Points table. (HT)
RELATED STORIES

Orange Cap

Jos Buttler did fail to step up in the game against DC, but he remains at the top of the highest run-getters in the season -- that too with a fair distance. David Warner, however, has jumped to third spot -- thanks to his fifth half-century in the edition. Warner also became the third batter in the season to cross the 400-run mark.

Orange Cap list. (HT)

Purple Cap

Chahal added another wicket to his tally in the game against RR, and now has 23 dismissals to his name in the season so far. The leg-spinner remains at the top of the wicket-takers' list in the season, while RCB's Wanindu Hasaranga remains second. Delhi Capitals' Kuldeep Yadav, meanwhile, retains his third spot despite remaining wicketless.

Purple Cap list. (HT)
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
ipl 2022 ipl delhi capitals rajasthan royals
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP