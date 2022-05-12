IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange & Purple Cap: DC inch closer to top-4 spot with win over RR; Buttler, Chahal remain at top

The Delhi Capitals registered a remarkable 8-wicket win over the Rajasthan Royals in the 2022 Indian Premier League on Wednesday. The side rode on a brilliant 143-run partnership between Mitchell Marsh (89) and David Warner (52*), as the DC chased down a 161-run target with 11 balls to spare. With the win, the Capitals stay alive in the race for the playoffs in IPL 2022. After being invited to bat first, the Royals reached a competitive total in the game after a half-century from Ravichandran Ashwin, as he was promoted to no.3 in the batting order. Follow IPL 2022 Coverage

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As the Capitals registered the win at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, let's take a look at the points table after the game:

IPL 2022 Points Table

The Delhi Capitals have inched closer to the fourth-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore with the victory on Wednesday, as they reached 12 points in 12 matches. The RCB, having played as many games, have 14 points. Apart from both sides, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings are also among the prime contenders for a spot in the playoffs. Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings, meanwhile, have an outside chance to make it to the top-4.

IPL Points table. (HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Orange Cap

Jos Buttler did fail to step up in the game against DC, but he remains at the top of the highest run-getters in the season -- that too with a fair distance. David Warner, however, has jumped to third spot -- thanks to his fifth half-century in the edition. Warner also became the third batter in the season to cross the 400-run mark.

Orange Cap list. (HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Purple Cap

Chahal added another wicket to his tally in the game against RR, and now has 23 dismissals to his name in the season so far. The leg-spinner remains at the top of the wicket-takers' list in the season, while RCB's Wanindu Hasaranga remains second. Delhi Capitals' Kuldeep Yadav, meanwhile, retains his third spot despite remaining wicketless.

Purple Cap list. (HT)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON