IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange & Purple Cap: GT extend lead at top; MI youngster enters top-5 among run-scorers

The Mumbai Indians finally opened their account in the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League on Saturday, when they beat the Rajasthan Royals by five wickets at the DY Patil Stadium. Restricting the RR to 158/6 in 20 overs, MI chased down the target with four balls to spare. In the afternoon game on Saturday's double-header, Gujarat Titans continued on their phenomenal run in the season as they clinched a six-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore, inflicting a hat-trick of defeats on Faf du Plessis' men. GT chased down a 171-run target with three balls remaining.

Here's how the IPL 2022 points table looks like after PBKS vs LSG game…

Titans extended their lead at the top of the table by four points after they registered their eighth win of the season, thanks to RR's defeat in the evening match. RCB, meanwhile, are now out of the top-4 with the loss and have only four games remaining in the league. Mumbai Indians may have been all but out of the reckoning for the playoff spot, but the camp would be relieved after securing its first win of the season.

IPL Points table(HT)

Orange Cap

Jos Buttler scored yet another half-century as he slammed 67 off 52 deliveries against the game against Mumbai Indians, taking his overall individual total to 566. Tilak Varma of the Mumbai Indians, meanwhile, entered the top-4 for the first time in the tournament -- thanks to his valiant 35 in the run-chase against RR. GT captain Hardik Pandya, meanwhile, is third on the list.

Orange Cap list(HT)

Purple Cap

Yuzvendra Chahal added another wicket to his tally on Saturday, and now has 19 dismissals to his name in the ongoing season. RCB's Wanindu Hasaranga also climbed to the fourth spot with 15 wickets. Sunrisers Hyderabad's duo of Umran Malik and T Natarajan remains in top-5 -- both with 15 wickets each.

Purple Cap list(HT)

