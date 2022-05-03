Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
cricket

IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange and Purple Cap: KKR move one place up, Shreyas Iyer, Umesh Yadav enter top 5

IPL 2022: Kolkata Knight Riders broke their run of losses by beating Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets at the Wankhede Stadium. 
Shreyas Iyer scored 34 off 32 balls against RR(PTI)
Updated on May 03, 2022 11:49 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

A brilliant finishing act by Rinku Singh combined with some good performances from Shreyas Iyer and Nitish Rana with the bat and their bowlers helped the Kolkata Knight Riders avoid a sixth consecutive defeat by beating Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets at the Wankhede Stadium in the Indian Premier League. The bowlers led by Umesh Yadav and Tim Southee helped keep the dangerous RR batting lineup relatively quiet and restricted them to 152/5. KKR then chased the target down with five balls to spare. More IPL News

Here is how the IPL Points table looks after the match:

All this has meant that KKR have lifted themselves up from the bottom three and are on eight points. They are tied with Delhi Capitals on points but their inferior net run rate of 0.060 keeps them below Rishabh Pant's side at seventh. The Royals, meanwhile remain third with 12 points. Their net run rate is 0.340, which means that they stand the risk of being overtaken by Sunrisers Hyderabad, who are two points behind RR on fourth but with a superior net run rate.

IPL Points Table (HT)
Orange Cap:

Shreyas Iyer has jumped up to fourth place above Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya with his performance on Monday. Iyer scored 34 off 32 balls, stabilising the KKR chase after they lost their openers early. He now has 324 runs to his name in 10 innings at an average of 36.00 and strike rate of 133.33. RR's Jos Buttler had an off day and yet, he sits serenely at the top with 588 runs in 10 innings at an average of 65.33 and strike rate of 150.76. He had scored 22 off 25 balls on Monday.

Orange Cap table (HT)

Purple Cap:

Yuzvendra Chahal went wicketless on Monday and so he remains on 19 wickets in 10 matches. The RR spinner continues to lead the standings while KKR fast bowler Umesh Yadav has jumped up to fourth position above Royal Challengers Bangalore's Wanindu Hasaranga. Umesh took one wicket against RR and now has a season's tally of 15 wickets. He is tied on that count with Hasaranga and Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Umran Malik on that account and is placed ahead of the pair on account of his better economy of 7.15.

 

Purple Cap table (IPL)
