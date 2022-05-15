IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange & Purple Cap: Kolkata stay alive with big win; Hyderabad duo climbs among wicket-takers

The Kolkata Knight Riders registered a remarkable 54-run win against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2022 Indian Premier League match on Saturday. The Shreyas Iyer-led side posted 177/6 in 20 overs, with West Indies' all-rounder Andre Russell top-scoring with a brisk unbeaten 49 off just 28 balls. The side then restricted the Sunrisers to merely 123/8, with Russell shining again with the ball (3/22). With the win, the Knight Riders stay alive in the competition with six victories in 13 matches, but still, rely on other results to go in their favor to secure a playoff berth. Follow IPL 2022 Coverage

As the KKR registered a dominant win over SRH, take a look at the points table:

With the win, Knight Riders climbed to sixth spot and can now secure a maximum of 14 points in the table. Sunrisers, meanwhile, took a blow in their NRR with the heavy loss and dropped down to eighth position in the table. Both sides will still need to rely on other results to go in their favor if they win their remaining games.

IPL 2022 Points table.(HT)

Orange Cap

Jos Buttler continues to hold the top spot in the run-scoring list, but Abhishek Sharma climbed to the eighth spot with his 43-run knock off just 28 deliveries in the game against KKR. There is no change among the top-5, however. Aiden Markram has also entered the top-10 and is currently placed at 10th spot in the run-scorers' list with 358 runs in 12 games.

Orange Cap list.(HT)

Purple Cap

With 18 wickets in their kitty, both, T Natarajan and Umran Malik have drawn level with Harshal Patel and Kuldeep Yadav -- fourth and fifth respectively in points table. Umran took three wickets in the game against KKR, registering figures of 3/33. Natarajan, however, proved expensive in the game but took the wicket of Rinku Singh to add to his tally in the season.

Purple Cap list(HT)

