IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange & Purple Cap: LSG inch closer to table-toppers GT; SRH pacer consolidates his position

On MS Dhoni's return to captaincy, Chennai Super Kings on Sunday defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 13 runs to grab their third win of the season. Openers Ruturaj Gaikwad (99) and Devon Conway (85 not out) put on this season's best stand of 182 to guide Chennai to 202 for two. In response, Hyderabad could only reach 189/6 in 20 overs despite Nicholas Pooran's unbeaten 33-ball 64 in Pune. Chennai have now got six points under their belt, just two away from eighth-placed Kolkata Knight Riders in the league standings. (IPL 2022 Full Coverage)

In the first match of the day, skipper KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda smashed half-centuries to help Lucknow Super Giants claim the second spot in the points table with a six-run win over Delhi Capitals. Rahul, who hit 77, and Hooda, who smashed 52, put on 95 for the second wicket to help their team reach an imposing total. Lucknow bowler Mohsin Khan then returned figures of 4-16 including key wickets of David Warner, Rishabh Pant and Rovman Powell.

Here's how the IPL 2022 points table looks like after DC vs LSG and SRH vs CSK…

IPL 2022 points table (HT)

Orange Cap

Jos Buttler continues to rule at the top of the list for highest run-scorers in this edition so far. The Englishman has got 566 runs in nine games. KL Rahul has inched closer to Buttler. The Indian batter has amassed 451 runs in 10 games at an average of 56.38. Abhishek Sharma and Hardik Pandya are the next two names with 324 and 308 runs respectively.

Orange Cap list (HT)

Purple Cap

With two wickets against Chennai Super Kings, Natarajan has surpassed his teammate Umran Malik to grab the third spot in the Purple Cap race. The left-handed pacer has got 17 plucks in nine games this season. He is followed by Wanindu Hasaranga and Umran Malik, who have 15 wickets each.

Purple Cap list (HT)

Chahal continues to remain at the top of the table with 19 wickets, while his fellow India teammate Kuldeep Yadav is second with 17 dismissals to his name.

