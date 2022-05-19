'It was just a bit of frustration...': Quinton de Kock opens up about his passionate century celebration against KKR

Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul recorded the highest opening partnership in IPL history to set up Lucknow Super Giants' thrilling two-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday. De Kock scored an unbeaten 140 off 70 balls and captain Rahul scored 68 not out from 51 balls as the Lucknow openers frustrated the opposition with their 20-over stay in the middle. The pair also became the first duo to bat the entire innings in the IPL. (More News)

While Rahul played the second fiddle, De Kock blazed to his second IPL ton and set the highest individual score this season as well. The South African survived a dropped catch on 12 and went on to notch up the three-figure score laced with 10 fours and as many sixes.

De Kock and Rahul also surpassed the previous best first innings partnership of 185 between Jonny Bairstow and David Warner for Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2019. The Lucknow openers pummeled bowlers into submission before de Kock reached the century milestone in 60 deliveries. He was unbeaten at 140 while Rahul was at 68* at the end of 20 overs at the DY Patil Stadium.

De Kock, who registered his first IPL ton since his maiden hundred in the 2015 edition, dropped to his knees to celebrate the milestone. Talking about his emotional response, the left-handed batter said he was frustrated with the way he was getting out in the last few matches.

"I was a little bit cooked (after his innings) but it was a matter of getting some refreshments and get on with it I guess. It was a bit of frustration that came out (on his aggressive century celebrations). Felt really good to come out and do well. Was trying to keep it in, but when it came out, felt good," said de Kock in the post-match presentation.

Chasing 211 for the win, Kolkata got off to a poor start before Nitish Rana (42) and captain Shreyas Iyer (50) chipped in with crucial knocks. It was Rinku Singh was almost got his team over the line. Kolkata required only three runs off the final two balls to win but Marcus Stoinis held his nerve to remove Rinku on the penultimate delivery, with Evin Lewis plucking a stunning one-handed grab.

"To be honest, not really (whether he thought the game would get so close). Obviously, they played really well, assessed conditions well and came hard at us. I thought he (Stoinis) would defend it easily. But when the first three went, I thought the game was done for us. But that catch, turned things for us. As they say, good catches win matches," de Kock further said.

