IPL 2022: RCB change their Twitter profile picture in support of MI; post letter to Rohit and co. ahead of DC clash

The Delhi Capitals face a must-win clash against Mumbai Indians to qualify for the playoffs of the 2022 Indian Premier League. While a win would set an eliminator match for the Capitals against Lucknow Super Giants, Royal Challengers Bangalore would qualify for the playoffs if Rishabh Pant's side loses. Naturally, the RCB fans are rooting for Rohit Sharma's MI to stage an upset against Delhi, and even the official Twitter account of the Bangalore franchise has now joined the discourse.

On their official Twitter profile, RCB tweeted a postcard for the Mumbai Indians; "Hey @mipaltan, the entire RCB team will cheer for you like #OneFamily, you go #PlayBold against DC!". The franchise also changed its profile picture to a blue background, with RCB's logo in front.

The RCB are currently fourth in the IPL 2022 table but have a negative Net Run Rate (-0.253), while Delhi Capitals, who have a positive NRR (+0.255), are two points behind Faf du Plessis' side. Bangalore reached the fourth spot in the table after they registered a convincing 8-wicket win over table-toppers Gujarat Titans earlier this week. Their win also confirmed eliminations of Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad from the race for playoffs.

Earlier, the Rajasthan Royals had defeated Chennai Super Kings by five wickets in their final league game of the season on Friday to secure a second-place finish in the league. They will be meeting table-toppers Gujarat Titans for a place in the final of the season.

Mumbai Indians, meanwhile, were the first team to be eliminated from the 2022 edition, but will be aiming to finish the season on a high when they take on the DC on Saturday night. Incidentally, the two sides met in their respective opening game of the season, where Rishabh Pant's men defeated Mumbai by 4 wickets.

