IPL 2022, RCB Predicted XI vs GT: Royal Challengers Bangalore looking for big win to make playoffs

With back-to-back wins, RCB had the momentum going their way but that fizzled out after a big 54-run loss to Punjab Kings in their last match in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Virat Kohli's woeful run continued as he managed just 20 in the last match but the stage is set for the former India captain to play an impact knock to make a turnaround in his form and the fortunes of RCB. (More IPL News)

Kohli looked good for most part of his brief innings, which has hardly been the case in any match this season. It was a freakish catch that brought an end to his stay in the middle and so he could be motivated to have a go when he walks out to bat on Thursday.

Skipper Faf du Plessis, Mahipal Lomror and Dinesh Karthik would also be looking to play a big knock after their bats remained silent in the last few games.

Glenn Maxwell and Rajat Patidar have been getting starts but failed to convert them into big scores.

On the bowling front, Harshal Patel and Wanindu Hasaranga have been brilliant for RCB. In fact, when all other bowlers were taken to task by Punjab batters in their last match, the duo bowled decent spells and in the process picked up four and two wickets respectively.

Openers: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis

Top and Middle order: Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror

Power-hitter: Dinesh Karthik

Spin options: Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbhaz Ahmed

Pacers: Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

RCB Predicted XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (capt), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

Changes in XI: Despite the big defeat to Punjab Kings, it is likely that they will back the squad that they have played for much of the second half of this season instead of making any last minute changes.

