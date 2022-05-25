IPL 2022 RCB Predicted XI vs LSG: Harshal Patel's participation in doubt, focus on Big 3 - Kohli, Maxwell and Du Plessis

IPL 2022 RCB Predicted XI vs LSG: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be desperate to put up a strong show when they lock horns with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Eliminator of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The team finished the league stage with 16 points and depended on luck to help them sail in to the final four as Mumbai Indians chucked Delhi Capitals out of the play-offs race. (IPL 2022 full coverage)

Now with the league stage already over, the Bangalore unit will look to go afresh into the contest against Lucknow and move a step closer from reaching the finale.

But the Faf du Plessis-led outfit have problems aplenty and the biggest among them is Harshal Patel's availability for the crucial encounter. Considered as one of the finest death bowler, Harshal didn't make any significant contribution in RCB's must-win clash against Gujarat Titans, which the former won comfortably by 8 wickets.

The seamer was forced to leave the field midway as he hurt the web splitting on his right-hand and it will be interesting to see if he has recovered to participate in the match against Lucknow.

So if Harshal is not available, the team will most likely recall Mohammed Siraj in the XI, who has not had a fruitful season so far. The pacer has leaked runs at an economy of almost 10 per over and has managed just eight scalps in 13 encounters.

However, the biggest positive for RCB will be Virat Kohli getting back among runs. The former skipper, who has been struggling for runs, reassured the fans with a fine 73 off 54 balls.

Apart from this another big advantage RCB can boast of is their spin threat. Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga leads the charts among bowlers and is giving Yuzvendra Chahal a strong competition for the Purple Cap. Apart from him, the unit has Glenn Maxwell and Shahbaz Ahmed, who can be equally potent with the ball.

Lucknow's biggest threat will be Dinesh Karthik. The wicketkeeper-batter has often emerged to be the gamechanger from the RCB camp and was recently rewarded with a call-up in India's white-ball squad.

IPL 2022 play-offs: Royal Challengers Bangalore predicted XI vs Lucknow Super Giants

Openers: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis

Middle-order: Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Mahipal Lomror

Power-hitter: Dinesh Karthik

Spin: Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed

Pace: Josh Hazlewood, Siddarth Kaul, Mohammed Siraj

Changes in XI: Mohammed Siraj comes in for Harshal Patel

RCB Predicted XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, Josh Hazlewood, Siddarth Kaul, Mohammed Siraj.

