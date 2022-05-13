IPL 2022, RCB predicted XI vs PBKS: Focus on Kohli amid poor show; Will Bangalore alter batting order in playoff quest?

A resurgent Royal Challengers Bangalore camp will look to dominate Punjab Kings, who have been marred with inconsistency this season. Bangalore too have blown hot and cold but they have found momentum in the business end of the tournament. In search of an elusive IPL title, the Faf du Plessis-led side has put up complete performances in their last two games. The form of star batter Virat Kohli remains a concern but the perennial underachievers have checked all boxes, with their bowlers firing in unison. Follow IPL 2022 Coverage

Wanindu Hasaranga is among the leading wicket-takers in the tournament with 21 scalps including a five-wicket haul, while Josh Hazlewood and Harshal Patel have clicked as well. Hasaranga in the last game returned figures of 5-18 to dismantle Sunrisers Hyderabad. Hazlewood also plucked two wickets including the Sunrisers' top-scorer Rahul Tripathi for 58.

On the batting front, Du Plessis hit an unbeaten 73 and in-form Dinesh Karthik smashed an eight-ball 30 to finish with a flourish as he hit three sixes and a boundary in the 20th over. The veteran keeper-batter's presence has been a crucial factor behind the success of Bangalore this year. Rajat Patidar, who looked confident in the previous game to hit 48, will also look to continue the momentum.

A win against Punjab Kings will take Bangalore to 16 points but 18 seems to be a safe number for a playoff spot. Kohli at the top will look to find his lost mojo, having amassed only 216 runs in 12 innings which include three golden ducks too. During the current IPL season, he has managed to score a half-century once and the mercurial player will be itching to get back his run-scoring spree before the playoffs. His miserable batting stretch has been a hot topic of debate in the cricketing fraternity.

Ahead of the game against Punjab Kings, take a look at the Royal Challengers Bangalore's probable XI

Openers: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis

Top and middle-order: Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror

Power hitter: Dinesh Karthik

Spin options: Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga

Pacers: Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

RCB Predicted XI vs PBKS: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

Changes in the XI: While Kohli's form remains a huge concern for Bangalore, they are unlikely to make any changes to their eleven. Skipper Faf du Plessis said after their game against Hyderabad that Bangalore are trying to get better as a team. Bangalore perhaps figured out their best combination in the playoffs race.

