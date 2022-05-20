‘Relaxed’ Kohli repairs season in ruins

At the start of the fourth over of Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) chase against Gujarat Titans, a Virat Kohli inside edge off Hardik Pandya stayed clear of the stumps and headed towards the fine-leg boundary for four. Kohli, batting on 12, punched the air in a kind of celebration usually reserved for landmarks.

“That little inside edge, that little first pump…,” Mike Hesson, RCB’s director of cricket operations, told reporters. “We know when Virat’s in that frame of mind—good luck!”

Kohli had it all going for him on the day: a pinch of good luck and oodles of intensity and positivity. The fist pump was common sight during his 81-minute stay in the middle even as Kohli egged on his fellow opener Faf du Plessis and jumped when Glenn Maxwell’s hit sailed just over the boundary rider.

“We could see from the sidelines that he brought a huge amount of intensity out there,” Hesson said.

It ensured Kohli walked away with 73 precious runs and RCB a victory that, should Mumbai Indians do them a favour and beat Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday, will earn them a seat in the Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs. The match-winning knock, although belated, lifted Kohli’s season tally to 309 runs from 14 outings. If DC win to end RCB’s campaign, this will be Kohli’s second-least productive IPL season in terms of runs—least in terms of average—over the past decade, just bettering 308 runs from 10 matches in 2017.

It’s been the kind of season for Kohli where every run has appeared as an extended stretch of struggle. He’s had two half-centuries, yet the second couldn’t have been more distinct to his first. Kohli's 53-ball 58 at the Brabourne last month felt like a burdened effort from an overburdened mind and body. His 54-ball 73 at the Wankhede, on the other hand, was a free-flowing exhibition of strokeplay.

The innings also reflected the shift in mindset. As Kohli later said, he was “very free and relaxed” with “clarity on what I can achieve every ball”.

“Sometimes in the need to perform and live up to the (people’s) expectations, you end up forgetting the process. So you go back to the drawing board,” Kohli said at the presentation ceremony. “Sometimes you can think of all the things that can go wrong on the field instead of what can go right.”

Part of that process entailed a 90-minute net session on the evening before the match where Kohli staunchly stuck to the simple see-ball-hit-ball formula allowing nothing to clutter his mind. “It has been a challenging time, no doubt about it. A lot of things that are not controllables on the field, you experience that to the fullest. I have experienced that this season,” Kohli told du Plessis in an interview for the IPL website. “But one thing for me that has been the standout was my preparation yesterday (Wednesday). I batted about 90 minutes in the nets on the go. All I was trying to do was get into a positive frame of mind every ball that I played. I just extended that into the game.”

Thursday’s knock was also an extension of his previous outing of 20 against Punjab Kings. He cracked two sublime fours and one huge six in that 14-ball innings which was curtailed after a Kagiso Rabada ball touched his glove, hit his thigh pad and ballooned to short fine-leg. It was an unusual dismissal, a fair share of which Kohli has endured this season besides the run-outs and first-ball ducks. The reason why Kohli wasn’t too perturbed about his recent slide in form—as he revealed in a chat with the broadcasters before the game—was that unlike in IPL in 2014, he did not see a pattern in the dismissals.

“There was a patch of games in the middle where he pretty much found each and every way to get out,” Hesson, the former New Zealand coach, said. “There certainly wasn’t a pattern to his dismissals. He was working incredibly hard in the nets in trying to find that rhythm away from the playing games and the contest allowed him to kick that confidence up.”

Even then, bouts of self-doubt did creep into the mind of the former India and RCB captain who has been too accustomed to scoring runs in bulk for his franchise and country. “No doubt, when you go through a patch like that—he’s only human—you do start to just have the odd doubt and wonder when your luck’s going to turn. He had that little bit of luck tonight (Thursday), but he’s certainly earned that throughout this IPL,” Hesson said.

“We know Virat’s the chase master, and he set the tone for us today,” he added. “Crucial game for us, and I guess the big players stand up, don’t they?”

