IPL 2022 Retention: List of ten big players released by franchises ahead of mega auction and why they were ignored

It's official. The existing eight franchises of the Indian Premier League have finally ended the suspense as a total of 27 players have been retained across all teams. While there were some surprise picks, certain drops had the fanbase stunned as well. Certain players retained were on expected lines while the likes of Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shubman Gill and more saw their contracts terminated with the franchises. Having said that, it is not the end of the road, as teams with their remaining purse could still opt for these cricketers at the mega-auction. But before we got there, here is a look at the 10 biggest omissions from the retention list.

1 KL Rahul: Punjab Kings captain Rahul had been in red-hot form for the IPL team, scoring 670 runs in IPL 2020 and another 626 in the next edition. Skipper Rahul was always going to be a big catch for PBKS to retain but surprisingly, the franchise went ahead and held back only two players in Mayank Agarwal and Arshdeep Singh. Head coach Anil Kumble explained that although they tried to retain Rahul, the batter decided to go into the auction.

2 Hardik Pandya: Hardik Pandya was always going to be doubtful for Mumbai Indians to retain, especially when the five-time champions had such a huge pool of players to choose from. In the end the franchise decides to stick with Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav and Kieron Pollard. Hardik seemingly lost his place to Suryakumar, who has emerged to be one of the biggest plusses with the bat, while Pandya himself has been struggling with both bat and ball.

Also Read | 'To let them go was really tough': Rohit Sharma says releasing 'gun players' was 'heart-breaking' for Mumbai Indians

3 Shikhar Dhawan: In IPL 2020, Shikhar Dhawan scored 618 runs including back-to-back centuries and followed it with another glittering season the next year, amassing 587 runs. So when the left-handed batter was not picked, it came a he shock to people. Instead, the franchise decided to persist with Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel and Anrich Nortje. Surely, Dhawan could be been considered over Axar but why that did not happen remains a head-scratcher. Perhaps his T20 India career could have been a factor.

4 Rashid Khan: The magician Rashid Khan will not be continuing with Sunrisers Hyderabad… well, as of now. He lost the race to Kane Williamson and the uncapped duo of Abdul Samad and Umran Malik. As per reports, Rashid was let go of by the franchise because he wanted to be SRH's No. 1 pick, which means a whopping ₹16 crore.

5 Yuzvendra Chahal: A staple of Royal Challengers Bangalore, Yuzvendra Chahal was surprisingly not held back by the franchise even when they had an option left. With Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and Mohammed Siraj being the three picks, it's really surprising why RCB did not keep hold of someone who has had more hits than misses. He had 39 wickets in the last two editions of the IPL and chances of him returning for the Red and Yellow appear bleak.

6 Avesh Khan: The young fast bowler from Delhi Capitals was quick and among the wickets. With 24 wickets, Avesh was the second-highest wicket-taker behind Harshal Patel in IPL 2021. But it wasn't enough for him to guarantee a place in the team, with left-arm spinner Axar getting the nod over him.

7 Ishan Kishan: Ishan Kishan lost a place to Suryakumar, even though he was better suited than teammate Hardik to be retained. Ishan has been one of the finest young batters, not only for I but in the entire IPL, and especially with him having scored three consecutive half-centuries in the team's last three matches in the IPL, it was a bit surprising not seeing him getting the preference over Suryakumar.

Also Read | ‘Not like he has not been among the runs in 1-2 Tests': Karthik wants India senior to be dropped, says there's 'no harm'

8 Harshal Patel: A couple of months after emerging winning the Purple Cap with his tally of 32 wickets – the joint-highest by a bowler in the IPL, RCB did not find a place for Harshal Patel, despite a position left. Harshal was even rewarded with a place in the India squad for the New Zealand T20Is, but it wasn't enough to convince RCB.

9 Ben Stokes: Leaving out Jofra Archer was understandable owing to his troubled elbow, but why the franchise let him go will remain a mystery. Stokes recently took a break from cricket citing mental health issues, so that could be a factor, but surely, with one spot left, the Royals could have done having Stokes back.

10 Deepak Chahar: Fast bowler Deepak Chahar has been the go-to man for MS Dhoni, giving the team early breakthroughs. But Chennai Super Kings, decided to retain Ravindra Jadeja and Ruturaj Gaikwad along with MS Dhoni as the three Indian players. And rightly so, since Jadeja is being earmarked as the next CSK captain and 24-year-old Gaikwad couldn't be ignored for winning the Orange Cap.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON