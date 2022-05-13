'No one picked me for 5 years, didn't get chance despite performing well': PBKS senior on struggle to make India return

The Punjab Kings have been fairly inconsistent in the ongoing season of the 2022 Indian Premier League. The side is reeling at the eighth spot in the IPL table, but remain in contention for a place in top-4. With three games remaining in their season, the Mayank Agarwal-led side cannot afford to drop any more points and will be aiming to return to winning ways when they meet the high-flying Royal Challengers Bangalore later tonight. Follow IPL 2022 Coverage

In the side's previous game against Rajasthan Royals, its senior all-rounder Rishi Dhawan made a return to the XI and took the important wicket of captain Sanju Samson; however, the side failed to beat RR in the game. Dhawan was picked by the Punjab franchise in the mega auction for INR 55 lakh and has made four appearances for the side so far.

Dhawan has been a domestic stalwart but failed to find success in international cricket so far, having made three ODI and sole T20I appearance so far. He last represented the national side in 2016 and has now opened up on struggle to make a return to Team India.

“After playing in the IPL for four years and making my India debut, I was dropped. No one picked me for five years. My performances at the domestic level were not getting noticed. It was disheartening that I was not getting opportunities despite performing well,” Dhawan told Indian Express.

“There is this pain inside me that I can’t describe in words. When I played for India, I failed to give the kind of performance, which was expected of me. I still believe I could have done better.”

Dhawan further said that he wants to make an India comeback.

“My aim is to make a comeback to the Indian team and to be able to do that, you have to make the right kind of noise. Winning the first domestic title with Himachal Pradesh is one of my best cricketing moments," said the 32-year-old all-rounder.

