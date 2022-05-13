'He's going to be an all-format player for India pretty soon': Rohit Sharma makes big statement on MI youngster

The Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings by five wickets on Thursday to secure their third victory in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League. The MI endured a tough outing in IPL 2022, facing eight losses on the trot before registering their first win of the season. On Thursday, the Mumbai bowling attack produced a magnificent bowling performance to bundle the CSK out on 97, before chasing down the target with 31 balls to spare. Follow IPL 2022 Coverage

The Mumbai Indians faced initial hiccups in the lowly run-chase and were once reeling at 33/4 in 4.5 overs; however, youngster Tilak Varma rose to the occasion as he remained unbeaten on 32 off 32 deliveries, forging an important 48-run stand with fellow youngster Hrithik Shokeen to bail the MI out of trouble.

Tilak has been one of the finds of the season in IPL 2022, having scored 368 runs in 12 innings so far. He is the highest run-scorer for Mumbai Indians in the edition so far and side's captain Rohit Sharma made a big statement on Tilak's international future.

“He has been brilliant. He's playing here for the first time and has such a calm head. In my opinion, he is going to be an all-format player for India pretty soon,” Rohit said about Tilak Varma during the post-match presentation ceremony.

Further talking about the youngster, Rohit hailed his technique and temperament.

“He has got the technique and he has got the temperament, which is the most important thing when you play at the highest level. A lot of things are looking bright for him. There's hunger to do well, finish games and find success. He is on the right path, he just needs to keep growing and improving,” the MI skipper said.

With a loss in Thursday night's game, Chennai Super Kings became the second team to be eliminated from the playoffs race in the ongoing edition. MI, meanwhile, would be looking to finish their season on a high in their remaining two games, where they meet Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals respectively.

