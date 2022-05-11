IPL 2022, RR predicted XI vs DC: Shimron Hetmyer's absence leaves Rajasthan Royals with small headache

IPL 2022, RR predicted XI vs DC: Rajasthan Royals will miss the services of in-form batter and finisher Shimron Hetmyer when they take on Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League clash on Wednesday evening. The franchise have been enjoying a great campaign but Hetmyer's absence will surely leave a big hole in their plans.

The Windies batter, who has accumulated 291 runs at a healthy strike-rate of 166.28, has left for Guyana for the birth of his first child.

However, the franchise will hope their big players - Jos Buttler (the Orange Cap holder) and Yuzvendra Chahal (the Purple Cap holder) - to step up once again. Both the players have been key for Rajasthan, helping them dictate the show in the ongoing edition.

If we look at the Royals bowling strength, they arguably appear to be one of the strongest in the competition.

With 22 wickets at 14.50, Chahal leads the bowling charts and alongside R Ashwin, Trent Boult and Prasidh Krishna, the Rajasthan attack has the ability to defend any total.

Meanwhile, Buttler has helped them rule the show with the bat as he has so far accumulated a staggering 618 runs from 11 matches.

The biggest positive for Rajasthan has been Yashasvi Jaiswal's return to form. The youngster shone with a fine half-century against Punjab Kings, providing the otherwise faltering batting department a boost.

But going ahead skipper Sanju Samson and Devdutt Padikkal need to shoulder more responsibility.

The last time the two sides met drama ensued in the final over due to the no-ball controversy. RR ended up winning the clash and Delhi would hope they can be on the right side of the result this time round.

Openers: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal

Middle-order: Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson

Power-hitters: James Neesham, Riyan Parag

Spin: R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal

Pace: Prasidh Krishna, Navdeep Saini, Trent Boult

RR predicted XI vs DC: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson, James Neesham, Riyan Parag, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Navdeep Saini, Trent Boult

Changes in playing XI: With Shimron Hetmyer not available, James Neesham comes into the XI as a replacement

-with PTI inputs

