IPL 2022, RR predicted XI vs GT: Focus on Jos Buttler, Trent Boult as Rajasthan eye final ticket against Gujarat

IPL 2022, RR predicted XI vs GT: After assembling one of the best outfits in the auction held in February, the performance of Rajasthan Royals (RR) witnessed an exponential rise in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as compared to the previous one. This year the team finished the league as the second-best unit after their play-offs opponent Gujarat Titans and will now aim to produce a clinical show in the first qualifier on Tuesday evening at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

The biggest factor behind the scintillating show by RR has been Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal's contribution as the duo currently hold the Orange and Purple Cap.

Buttler has already smashed three centuries and the same number of half-centuries but his recent form will bring a sigh of relief in the Gujarat camp.

The opener has not been able to fire big and was packed in single digit scores — 2, 2, 7 — in his last-three outings.

Shimron Hetmyer and Sanju Samson too will look to bounce back strong in the business end of the tournament.

The biggest positive for RR has been R Ashwin's all-round abilities. Apart from creating pressure with the ball and maintaining an economy of 7.16, the 35-year-old has rose to the occasion with the bat. After being promoted ahead of Hetmyer and Riyan Parag in Rajasthan's final league fixture against Chennai Super Kings, Ashwin went to hit an unbeaten 23-ball 40 to help his side secure a five-wicket win.

Among the pacers, senior pro Trent Boult will look hit the right areas as he proved to be slightly expensive against Chennai. The Kiwi speedster ended up conceding 44 runs in his four-over quota and had managed one scalp.

IPL 2022 play-offs: Rajasthan Royals predicted XI vs Gujarat Titans

Openers: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal

Middle-order: Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson

Powerful-hitters: Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag

Spin: Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin

Pace: Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy

Changes in playing XI: The Rajasthan unit will not look to tweak their winning combination, especially in a huge clash such as this. However, they would definitely try not to experiment with their batting combination and keep Ashwin in the lower-half.

