IPL 2022, RR predicted XI vs PBKS: 20-year-old star likely to be recalled as Rajasthan Royals aim to bounce back

At one stage in the ongoing 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL), Rajasthan Royals fighting alongside Gujarat Titans for the top spot in the points table. A strong bowling attack coupled with Jos Buttler's form and some middle-order strike hitting helped Rajasthan's cause in their rise to the top of the table. However, two consecutive losses on the trot - to eighth-place Kolkata Knight Riders and laggards Mumbai Indians - saw Rajasthan falter and drop to the third spot in the table. Up against an inconsistent Punjab Kings side at the Wankhede Stadium, Rajasthan would aim to bounce back to winning ways in a bid to stay in contention for the playoffs. (Follow IPL 2022 full coverage)

Rajasthan would want more responsibility in batting from young Devdutt Padikkal - who has been backed enough, but has only been good in patches. The Royals also need one of their middle-order batters to go deep in the innings to support the big-hitters in Hetmyer and Riyan Parag.

Ahead of match number 52 of Indian Premier League 2022, we take a look at Rajasthan Royals' probable playing XI for PBKS tie…

Openers: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal

Middle-order: Sanju Samson, Yashavi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag

Power-hitters: Shimron Hetmyer

Spin: Yuzevendra Chahal and R Ashwin

Pace: Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Sen

RR probable XI vs PBKS: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (C &WK), Yashavi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Yuzevendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Sen.

Changes in XI: Rajastan Royals are lacking that flair in the middle order Karun Nair dropping anchor. In three matches he has scored just 16 runs. Rajasthan hence might want to go back to Yashasvi Jaiswal, who did struggle in his first three games this season, but having being retained by the franchise, the team might want to trust his abilities again.

