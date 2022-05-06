'As a child, I used to copy him. I had superstition I'd score runs if I used his bat': Shubman Gill on GT teammate

The Gujarat Titans are sitting at the top of the table in the 2022 Indian Premier League with eight wins in ten matches so far. GT, which is making its debut in the tournament, has been the most dominant team in the season so far and one of its major reasons has been the strong performances of its top-order, comprising of Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha and captain Hardik Pandya. Gill, in particular, has impressed with his aggressive approach in the opening spot, even as he largely failed to convert his strong starts into big scores. Follow IPL 2022 Coverage

Gill has scored at a strike rate of 138 in 10 innings so far, and will be aiming for a longer stay at the crease in the remaining games for the Titans.

The 22-year-old India star shares the Gujarat Titans dressing room with senior domestic player Gurkeerat Singh Mann, alongside whom he also represents his state side Punjab. In a candid conversation for GT's official YouTube channel, Gill revealed that during his childhood days, the youngster used to “copy” Gurkeerat's batting style.

“As a child, I used to copy Mann paaji (Gurkeerat Mann Singh) a lot when he used to bat. I would also use his bat quite often. I had a superstition. I thought I'd score runs if I used his bat,” Gill said in a chat with Gurkeerat and Jayant Yadav.

At this, Gurkeerat hilariously replied, "Now times have changed. I use his bat now!

Jayant, who plays for Haryana in the Indian domestic circuit, revealed that it was Gurkeerat who spoke highly about Shubman.

“I think you (Shubman) won't know this. When we were in Bangalore, I, Gurkeerat, and Karn Sharma were at dinner. Gurkeerat had spoken to us about you,” Jayant told Shubman during the conversation.

Both, Gurkeerat and Jayant are yet to make their debut for the Gujarat Titans in the ongoing season.

