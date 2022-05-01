IPL 2022, SRH Predicted XI vs CSK: Kane to stick with Jansen despite costly spell? 21-year-old pacer in line for debut

While MS Dhoni will be back at the helm of struggling Chennai Super Kings, Kane Williamson-led Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to return to winning ways. The form of their skipper remains a concern for the 2016 IPL title winners but they will rely heavily on Umran Malik in the bowling department. The 22-year-old pacer from Jammu scythed through Gujarat's batting attack in the last game to return 5/25, albeit in a losing cause. He has been bowling delivering touching 150 kph on a consistent basis and Umran will look to do an encore. (IPL 2022 Full Coverage)

The tearaway quick has so far picked up 15 wickets from eight matches at a strike rate of 12.00. He will be joined by Bhuvneshwar Kumar's experience and Natarajan's precise yorkers at the death. Hyderabad also have Washington Sundar, who can chip in with some economical overs.

On the batting front, Abhishek Sharma and Aiden Markram will look to continue their impressive form, having scored fifties in the previous game. SRH would also be looking at Rahul Tripathi and Nicholas Pooran to notch up an intimidating total. Shashank Singh shone against the Titans as he smashed Lockie Ferguson for three successive sixes to score 25 runs in the last over. The Hyderabad outfit currently has five wins from eight games.

As the Sunrisers prepare to meet MS Dhoni's side, let's take a look at their probable playing XI:

Openers: While Williamson has been quiet since his match-winning 57 against Gujarat Titans on April 11, Abhishek has repaid the trust shown in him by the team management. The youngster has got a sound technique with three consecutive 30-plus innings. He had scored 65 in the previous game.

Top and Middle-order: Aiden Markram has been the unsung hero for the Sunrisers this season. The South African has 246 runs in eight innings with three fifties under his belt. Notably, he's remained unbeaten on four occasions. The Sunrisers will also expect runs from Rahul Tripathi, who has shown glimpses of his batting prowess. They also have an aggressive batter in Nicholas Pooran.

Power hitter: He hammered 25 off just six deliveries against Lockie Ferguson's pace in the last game. Shashank made full use of the opportunity and he will look to replicate the antics.

Spin Options: He is a gun fielder and can contribute with the bat and ball as well. Washington has presented himself as a complete all-rounder but Hyderabad has used him as their primary spinner ahead of J Suchith and Shreyas Gopal. Washington has plucked four wickets in five games at an economy of 8.00.

Pacers: Hyderabad arguably have the most lethal bowling attack when it comes to the pace basket. Bhuvneshwar's ability to swing the ball both ways adds great value while Nataraj chips in with accuracy at the death. But Umran Malik is currently man of the moment after his fifer. Marcon Jansen, on the other hand, bled 22 off the last over against Gujarat and it remains to see whether he retains his place in the eleven.

SRH Predicted XI vs CSK: Kane Williamson (C), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik

Changes from the last match: Kartik Tyagi can also clock high speeds but the Indian is yet to make his debut for Hyderabad. The former Rajasthan Royals pacer can replace Jansen if Hyderabad decide to make one change in the bowling mix. Kartik was bought by SRH for ₹4 crore in the February auction.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON