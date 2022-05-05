Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / IPL 2022, SRH predicted XI vs DC: Focus on out-of-favour all-rounder as Hyderabad fret over Washington Sundar's injury
cricket

IPL 2022, SRH predicted XI vs DC: Focus on out-of-favour all-rounder as Hyderabad fret over Washington Sundar's injury

IPL 2022, SRH predicted XI vs DC: How well SRH fare while batting first under lights remains to be seen as they have mostly chased. 
Umran Malik of the Sunrisers Hyderabad celebrates after picking a wicket(IPL)
Published on May 05, 2022 09:53 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

IPL 2022, SRH predicted XI vs DC: Kane Williamson-led Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to get their house back in order when they lock horns in a crucial encounter against Delhi Capitals. The Orange Army kicked-off the season on a poor note, losing two matches on the trot, but went to produce a sensational turnaround. (Full coverage of IPL 2022)

However, the unit have once again failed to click in their previous two encounters and will look to get back to winning ways against Rishabh Pant and co. 

Skipper Williamson hasn't really set the stage on fire and SRH's batting in their five wins mainly relied on Abhishek, Aiden Markram (263 in nine games) and Rahul Tripathi (228 in nine games). 

The first game in which SRH's bowling and batting came under the pump was against CSK when they conceded 200 plus runs in 20 overs, and then left too much at the end, with Nicholas Pooran scoring consolation runs. 

How well SRH fare while batting first under lights remains to be seen as they have mostly chased.

Openers: Kane Williamson, Abhishek Sharma

Top and Middle-order: Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Shashank Singh  

Power-hitter: Nicholas Pooran 

Spinner: Abdul Samad 

Pacers: Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar  

SRH predicted XI vs DC: Kane Williamson, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Shashank Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Changes in XI: Abdul Samad comes in for Washington Sundar, who was forced to leave the pitch midway after injuring his bowling hand. The 20-year-old all-rounder was one of the players retained by the franchise ahead of the mega-auction. However, after a lackluster efforts in the first few matches, he did was dropped from the XI.  

-with PTI inputs     

