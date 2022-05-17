IPL 2022, SRH predicted XI vs MI: Hyderabad fret over poor run of 31-year-old batting star; Spotlight on Umran's pace

Looking to snap a five-game losing streak, Sunrisers Hyderabad are set to take on already eliminated Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium. In a topsy-turvy spell, Hyderabad won five games in a row before losing the next five. The 2016 IPL winners currently have 10 points and if they win their two remaining games including the one against Mumbai, they will finish with 14 points. IPL 2022 Full Coverage

Hyderabad have to rely on the performance of other teams to have an outside chance of making the play-offs. In the virtual knockout game against Rohit Sharma's men, Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson will look to click with the willow. The Kiwi batter has amassed just 208 runs from 12 games at an average of 18.92.

Hyderabad will expect runs from Abhishek Sharma, who chipped in with a 43 in the last game. The young opener has not been able to convert his starts into big scores. The focus will also be on the middle order comprising the likes of Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran. Chasing a daunting 178 for the win, Hyderabad managed to reach 123/8 in the previous game against Kolkata Knight Riders. Washington Sundar and Shashank Singh are also capable of providing a late flourish but the Sunrisers will hope for their batters to fire in unison.

On the bowling front, Hyderabad have one of the most lethal attacks in the league. Umran Malik has been a revelation, while the others like Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen and Natarajan have the ability to decimate any attack. Umran, who has got 18 wickets so far, will look to add some more to his name. The Indian pair of Bhuvneshwar-Natarajan, on the other hand, remain the backbone of the bowling force with their ability to put a brake on the opposition batters.

Ahead of Match 65 of IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium, we take a look at the probable playing XI for Sunrisers Hyderabad...

Openers: Kane Williamson, Abhishek Sharma

Middle-order: Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran

Power-hitter: Shashank Singh

Spin: Washington Sundar

Pace: Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

Changes in playing XI: With the return of Natarajan and Washington, Sunsiers seem to have the perfect template. They are unlikely to change the eleven. Also, Washington's ability to bowl in the first six overs will be a big plus against the under-fire pair of Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan. Left-arm quick Marco Jansen can also trouble the Mumbai batters.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted XI: Kane Williamson (c), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, Thangarasu Natarajan

