'And that means, 'definitely not': Sunil Gavaskar gives his verdict on MS Dhoni's future as CSK player after IPL 2022

The Chennai Super Kings might have faced a tough five-wicket loss in the game against Mumbai Indians on Thursday but Mahendra Singh Dhoni's unbeaten 36-run knock saved the side some humiliation in the game. The CSK were reeling at 17/4 when Dhoni came at the strike, and even as the Chennai skipper continued to run out of partners throughout the innings, he stick at one end and took Chennai Super Kings to 97 before the final wicket fell. Follow IPL 2022 Coverage

The CSK bowlers – Mukesh Choudhary and Simarjeet Singh in particular – gave hope to Chennai as they took four early wickets, but Tilak Varma's unbeaten 34 eventually helped the MI to win in the game.

Dhoni has produced significant performances for the CSK with the bat, and currently has 199 runs in 11 innings for the side at a strong average of 39.80 and a strike rate of 132.66. Former India skipper and batting great Sunil Gavaskar opened up on MS Dhoni's performances after the game between CSK and MI, and spoke in detail about his future as a player in the team.

“Look at the way he has played. He has shown he's keen and still enthusiastic about the game,” Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

“On the field, what is most telling is that when you get to that age, is you boggle. Here, he was running between the overs, he was running from one end to the other end, which means he is keen to get the next over done. He senses an opportunity with the 2-3 early wickets. And that means, ‘definitely not’ (giving up),” the former India batter said.

Gavaskar referred to Dhoni's famous ‘definitely not’ line, which the CSK captain said ahead of the side's last match of the 2020 season of the tournament when Danny Morrison had asked him if it was his last game in the yellow jersey.

