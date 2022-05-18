IPL 2022: Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson leaves SRH camp to attend birth of his child

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson has left the team's camp to attend the birth of his child. The official Twitter account of the franchise confirmed the development on Wednesday. Follow IPL 2022 Coverage

“Our skipper Kane Williamson is flying back to New Zealand, to usher in the latest addition to his family. Here's everyone at the #Riser camp wishing Kane Williamson and his wife a safe delivery and a lot of happiness!” the SRH wrote.

The SRH registered a victory in their last night's match against Mumbai Indians by 3 runs and stay alive in the race for playoff qualification. Posting 193/6 in 20 overs, Hyderabad suppressed a late fightback from the Mumbai Indians to secure a narrow win at the Wankhede Stadium.

SRH are currently eighth in the IPL 2022 table and need a win in their last game of the season (against Punjab Kings), in addition to the other results to go in their favour to secure a top-4 spot.

Williamson, meanwhile, has had a season to forget in IPL 2022; he scored 216 runs in 13 innings and in the game against MI, the SRH captain dropped himself to the middle-order and remained unbeaten on 8 off 7 deliveries.

Hyderabad are yet to announce who will lead the side in absence of the New Zealand captain. The 31-year-old has battled back from a long-standing elbow problem and is set to make his Test return next month in a three-match series in England.

Earlier on Tuesday, Williamson praised the efforts of Rahul Tripathi (76), Priyam Garg (42) and Umran Malik (3/23) during the win against MI, while expressing his relief at getting a much-needed win.

"Nice to break the streak. But also nice to win the wrestle. Had a few games where momentum wasn't on our side and we couldn't wrestle it back. All in all a very good performance and a lot of learning to come out of it," Williamson had said.

