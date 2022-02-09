IPL 2022: SunRisers Hyderabad unveil new jersey ahead of mega auction; 'Orange Armour for Orange Army'

Looking for a turnaround after a disappointing season last year, SunRisers Hyderabad on Wednesday shared their new jersey ahead of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Hyderabad-based outfit took to Twitter to share the picture of its redesigned apparel.

After finishing last in the IPL 2021, Sunrisers Hyderabad made some big moves by releasing their star campaigner Rashid Khan. Jonny Bairstow, David Warner, Jason Holder, and Jason Roy were also not part of the SRH retained list.

The team, however, backed Kane Williamson (14 crore) to lead the franchise. Apart from him the team also retained two uncapped Indian players in the form of Abdul Samad and Umran Malik at ₹4 crore each. The remaining purse value of SRH is ₹68 crore.

The new kit has the team's primary colour orange with a stroke of black on the sleeves and collar. "Presenting our new jersey. The #OrangeArmour for the #OrangeArmy," SRH tweeted.

The mega auction will be held on February 12 and 13 with 10 teams engaging in a bidding war to fill the gaps in their respective squads. The IPL 2022 Player Auction list was revealed last month with a total of 590 cricketers set to go under the hammer during the two-day mega auction.

"Amongst 590 players who have registered for the auction, 228 are capped players, 355 are uncapped players and seven belong to Associate Nations," stated an official release.

Top Indian players including Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, R Ashwin, Mohammad Shami and Yuzvendra Chahal will go under the hammer at the event. Former SunRisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner will also enter the auction in the pool of most sought-after players. He is a part of the marquee set and has a base price of INR 2 crore.

INR 2 crore is the highest reserve price and as many as 48 players have chosen to place themselves in this bracket. There are 20 players on the auction list with a reserve price of INR 1.5 crore while 34 players are on the list of cricketers with a reserve price of INR 1 crore.