Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / IPL 2022 to be held in Mumbai behind closed door: BCCI sources
cricket

IPL 2022 to be held in Mumbai behind closed door: BCCI sources

The IPL player registration closed on January 20 and a total of 1,214 players (896 Indian and 318 overseas) have signed up to be part of the 2022 player auction.
IPL trophy(Twitter)
Published on Jan 22, 2022 05:04 PM IST
ANI |

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season will be held in India itself, top sources in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed.

Sources in the know of developments confirmed to ANI that if the COVID-19 subsides in the country, then the board will go ahead with hosting the IPL 2022 in India.

"IPL 2022 will be held in India and the tournament will be staged without crowds in attendance. Likely venues for IPL 2022 are Wankhede Stadium, Cricket Club of India (CCI), DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai and if needed, we can look at Pune as well," the source said.

The IPL player registration closed on January 20 and a total of 1,214 players (896 Indian and 318 overseas) have signed up to be part of the 2022 player auction.

The two-day mega auction will see 10 teams bidding for some of the finest talents in world cricket. The players' list incorporates 270 capped, 903 uncapped, and 41 Associate players.

The detailed list is as follows: Capped Indian (61 players), Capped International (209 players), Associate (41 players), Uncapped Indians who were a part of previous IPL seasons (143 players), Uncapped International who were a part of previous IPL seasons (6 players), Uncapped Indians (692 players), and Uncapped Internationals (62 players).

RELATED STORIES

The IPL auction is set to be held on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
indian premier league
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live Updates
Covid
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP