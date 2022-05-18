'Will be a great bowler for India': Vaas makes bold prediction on uncapped youngster; 'He will be there with Bumrah'

The 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League has seen an emergence of quality youngsters in the country's domestic setup. While players like Tilak Varma and Abhishek Sharma have stood out among batters, Sunrisers Hyderabad's Umran Malik took the league by storm with his seething pace. With 21 wickets in 13 matches so far, Umran is currently the fourth-highest wicket-taker in IPL 2022. The 22-year-old currently holds the record for the fastest delivery in the season (157 kph), and many fans and former cricketers have backed the speedster to be included in the national team. Follow IPL 2022 Coverage

The latest in the list of Umran Malik's admirers is Sri Lanka's legendary former pacer Chaminda Vaas. The former left-arm fast bowler said that Umran is “getting day by day,” and further insisted predicted that he will be a “great bowler” for India.

"I think he (Umran) is getting better day by day and I saw him playing in the last IPL as well. He is bowling consistently and accuracy is important when it comes to T20. And he will be a great bowler for India. He will be there with (Jasprit) Bumrah, I guess if India gives him a chance. He will go a long way," Vaas told reporters in Mumbai during an event, as quoted by PTI.

This IPL has also seen the emergence of young pacers like Mukesh Choudhary, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, and Mohsin Khan in addition to Umran, and the 48-year-old former Sri Lankan pacer attributed it to good first-class structure in India.

"India has a good first-class structure and most of the first-class clubs are producing a lot of (good) cricketers and India cricket has a plan going forward. So that is why they are able to produce so many fast bowlers, cricketers," Vaas said.

