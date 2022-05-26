'His price tag is low. He should be earning INR 14-15 crore': Sehwag hopes RCB star receives 'bonus' for his performance

The Royal Challengers Bangalore registered a 14-run victory in the eliminator match against Lucknow Super Giants to stay alive in the race for the final in the 2022 Indian Premier League on Wednesday. The Faf du Plessis-led Bangalore side put up a magnificent score of 207/4 in 20 overs, riding largely on an unbeaten century knock (112* off 55 balls) from Rajat Patidar; with the ball, Josh Hazlewood and Harshal Patel shined for the side as they bowled brilliantly in the final three overs of the game, eventually sealing a Qualifier 2 spot for the RCB. Follow IPL 2022 Coverage

Harshal was highly economical in the game against the Super Giants, as he registered figures of 1/25 in four overs for the side.

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag spoke in detail about Harshal Patel's impressive performance in the eliminator and said that the bowler deserves to be in the INR 14-15 crore bracket in the IPL.

“We always talk about how (Rahul) Tewatia does justice to his INR 10 crore tag because he won matches for his side (Gujarat Titans). Harshal's price tag is still quite low, the way he has bowled for Bangalore. He has saved matches for the side, so I think even the INR 10.75 price tag is less for him. He should be in the INR 14-15 crore category,” said Sehwag on Cricbuzz.

“He's bowling in slog overs, he is getting the wickets and saving matches. Sometimes, he even sets the tone for the game when he bowls the initial overs, conceding lesser amount of runs and taking wickets. So, I think he also deserves to be in that bracket of category. Now, they have qualified for Qualifier 2, and maybe RCB can give him a bonus,” Sehwag further added.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore will set up the Qualifier 2 clash against Rajasthan Royals on May 27 in Ahmedabad. The winner of the game will meet Gujarat Titans in the final of the 2022 edition of the tournament at the same venue (Narendra Modi Stadium).

