'Is the generator only for stadium lights?': Sehwag lashes out at BCCI for DRS controversy during CSK vs MI match

The Mumbai Indians registered a five-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings on Thursday, ending the ‘Men in Yellow’s' hopes for potential playoff qualification. The CSK needed to win all of their remaining games to give themselves a chance at a top-4 finish; however, the loss against MI meant the Super Kings have failed to finish in the top-4 for only the second time in IPL history. It had been a dismal batting performance from the Super Kings as they were bundled on 97 in 16 overs, and even as the bowlers put out a spirited outing, the MI eventually registered their third win of the season. Follow IPL 2022 Coverage

The game saw significant controversy in the opening overs of the game, however, when the Decision Review System (DRS) remained unavailable due to power issues. This resulted in CSK losing an early wicket of Devon Conway as he was adjudged LBW out, even as replays showed that the ball, in all probability, would've been missing the leg-stump. Conway had been the Super Kings' most consistent batter in their past three games and the dismissal, that took place in the first over itself, gave the side a massive setback in the innings.

Many fans expressed their shock and anger at the DRS being unavailable, and former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag also insisted that it was a disadvantage for the CSK. The DRS was made available after the initial few overs of the game; however, CSK had already their top-order batters by then.

“It was astonishing that DRS was unavailable due to power cut. It's such a big league that a generator can be used. Whatever software there was, that could have been run with power generated through backup. This is a big question for the BCCI,” Sehwag said on Cricbuzz.

"What will happen if there is a power cut? Is the generator only for stadium lights and not for the broadcasters and their systems? If the match was happening then DRS should definitely have been used. Or DRS should not have been used in the entire match because this was a disadvantage for Chennai. If Mumbai were batting first then they would have suffered," Sehwag further said.

