IPL 2022: Why RCB are wearing green jersey in their game against Sunrisers Hyderabad?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore sported a green-coloured jersey in their game against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday. This is a part of their ‘Go Green’ initiative, which has been a regular feature for the franchise in the Indian Premier League since the 2011 edition of the tournament. Through this initiative, it aims to spread awareness about the need for a cleaner and greener environment for future generations. Follow IPL 2022 Coverage

The franchise played its first-ever game with green jersey back in the 2011 edition of IPL when they locked horns with now-defunct Kochi Tuskers Kerala. Chasing 126, the RCB had cruised to a nine-wicket victory in the game, thanks to Tillakaratne Dilshan (52*) and Chris Gayle's explosive 44 of just 16 balls.

The side last played in a green jersey in the 2020 edition against the Chennai Super Kings, but faced an 8-wicket loss to Mahendra Singh Dhoni's men.

In the ongoing edition of the tournament, the Royal Challengers Bangalore are currently placed fourth in the table with six wins in 11 matches, and are one of the frontrunners for the playoff qualification race. The side, led by Faf du Plessis in the season, enjoyed a strong start but lost momentum with three successive losses through the middle stages of the season.

However, Bangalore had returned to winning ways in their previous encounter against Chennai Super Kings when the side defeated Dhoni's side by 13 runs.

RCB's encounter against Sunrisers Hyderabad holds significance in the race for top-4, as SRH are also one of the sides eyeing a place in the playoffs. Kane Williamon's Hyderabad have five wins and as many losses, and can equal RCB's points in the table with a game's advantage with a victory on Sunday.

The Lucknow Super Giants are at the top of the table in IPL 2022 with 16 points in 11 matches; they gained a significant advantage in their Net Run Rate after a dominant 75-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday.

