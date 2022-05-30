With Hardik Pandya, nothing is impossible

The team had to go the distance for these words to carry weight. Now that Hardik has delivered, it poses another gripping question. Rohit Sharma is 35 and Rahul looks weighed down by responsibility. Tests could be a stretch, but does the IPL win set him up as future leader?

Still, captaincy was unchartered territory. Leadership can leave the mind muddled. Virat Kohli quit before the season, Ravindra Jadeja did during the tournament, Mayank Agarwal’s runs dried up and Rahul sacrificed quick scoring to play anchor. But Hardik was absolutely calm, backing the right players while playing his part. “For me, my team is the most important. If I was to have a worse season and my team wins, I’ll take that.”

There was never any question about Hardik’s talent, though the man had been more in the spotlight than the player. That is when GT happened.

His bowling being linked to fitness meant Hardik under-bowling himself was a topic of conversation. That changed in the final. Removing Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmyer in a spell with an economy rate better than Rashid Khan made it one of IPL’s defining performances of all time. “(At the) right time, I wanted to show what I have worked hard for, and today was the day, from my bowling point of view. I saved the best for the best,” he said.

Hardik has been guided by the likes of Kirsten and Titans coach Ashish Nehra, but he too has led by example. His 3/17 in the final and 27-ball 40 in Qualifier 1 are numbers that embellish his contributions. His transformation was more evident in batting. If chasing 188/6 at Eden Gardens against Lucknow Super Giants needed more aggression, he toned it down in Ahmedabad and encouraged Miller to keep attacking. “I've always fancied myself as a batter,” Hardik said at the presentation. “Batting comes first and it’s always going to be close to my heart. So, when we got the auction done, it was clear I had to bat up the order. I have been in this situation before, so for my team I thought it’s the best position to bat so that all other batsmen can come and express themselves.”

This was a season of redemption after a back injury had restricted his bowling. Captaining and guiding a team built from scratch is a world apart from playing all-rounder at a set Mumbai Indians. His own circumstances were not ideal. Demoted in BCCI’s central contracts with questions on fitness and bowling, Hardik took the plunge, ready to bowl when required and batting at an unfamiliar No 4. “He has been fantastic,” GT mentor Gary Kirsten said after the win. “He’s a high-profile player in India but incredibly humble, wanting to learn as a leader and engage with his players, which is really, really important. He’s tried to help the youngsters; he’s come in and played a different responsibility.”

The batter has emerged in many ways, across formats. At the Oval in the 2019 World Cup, he bludgeoned Australia into submission with 48 off 27 balls. A 34-ball 91 two months earlier had not helped stave off defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders; nor did the 43-ball 76 in the 2017 Champions Trophy final against Pakistan. Hardik though never hesitates giving it his all. As long as he is at the crease, nothing seems impossible. That feeling stays even when he swaps the bat with ball. Remember the 2016 T20 World Cup tie against Bangladesh in Bengaluru when MS Dhoni hared in to run out Mustafizur Rahman off the last ball? That climax was possible because Hardik took two wickets off the previous two balls. He had to. Asked to defend 10, he had conceded nine in three balls.

Beneath the banter though was single-minded determination to win every match. That’s why Hardik berated David Miller after he was run out in the final over of a high-pressure chase against Punjab Kings in April. When Miller and Rahul Tewatia finished it off, Pandya couldn’t stop grinning, quietly reprimanding himself for even doubting they would. On Sunday night in Ahmedabad, he wore a constant grin as a stream of friends and well-wishers gave him a congratulatory hug. With the IPL final win, Hardik had proved he could be anything you want him to be—batter, bowler, leader.

