IPL 2023 standings: Buttler, Chahal waste opportunity as LSG choke Rajasthan Royals at their own backyard

Rajasthan Royals were handed a reality check by KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League (IPL) clash in Jaipur on Wednesday evening. The hosts, who at one point looked on the verge of a big win, ended up on the losing side as they fell short by 10 runs in the moderate 155-run chase. IPL 2023 standings: Yuzvendra Chahal fields a ball (AFP)

Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal gave their side a solid start as the pair drove Royals to 87 before Jaiswal fell for 44(35) against Marcus Stoinis in the 12th over. The dismissal triggered a collapse as Rajasthan lost two more wickets in the next two overs.

Skipper Sanju Samson was dismissed for 2(4) after he was caught in a mix-up with Jos Buttler, who was the third batter to be dismissed. Buttler, who is known for big hits, maintained a cautious approach during his innings and scored run a ball 40 before getting out in the 41st ball.

Shimron Hetmyer, who usually gets the job done for Royals, also failed to make an impact and was packed for 2(5) as Royals could only manage 144/6 in response to Lucknow's 154/7 in 20 overs.

The outcome didn't have a massive impact on the points table as Rajasthan still find themselves at the top with eight points from six matches. Lucknow, on the other hand, find themselves on level terms with Rajasthan, but are placed second due to an inferior run-rate.

IPL 2023 points table after RR vs LSG:

Orange Cap Standings:

Buttler's knock took his overall tally to 244 runs rom six innings and finds himself in the number two spot among the leading run-getters in the season. Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis sits at the top after accumulating 259 runs from five outings.

Purple Cap Standings:

If we look at the Purple Cap standings, third-placed Yuzvendra Chahal had an unforgettable outing against Lucknow. The spinner failed to pick a single wicket and was blown away by Kyle Mayers, thus leaking 41 runs in his four overs.

Mark Wood, who didn't make an appearance in the match, still ranks first among the bowlers with highest wickets. He has scalped 11 wickets in four matches.

There is a double header scheduled for Thursday with Shikhar Dhawan's Punjab Kings hosting Royal Challengers Bangalore in the afternoon clash. Delhi Capitals will then lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders in the second fixture of the day.

