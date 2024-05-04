Mumbai [India], : In the ongoing Indian Premier League 2024 standings Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians stand in ninth place with six points and a net run rate of -0356 after winning just 3 of 11 matches in the tournament. After displaying a poor performance in the 17th season of the tournament, MI's chance to finish the league in the top three has ended, but still, they can qualify for the playoffs. IPL 2024: A look at how Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians can still qualify for playoffs

On Friday, the Mumbai-based franchise suffered a 24-run defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2024 at the Wankhede Stadium.

Currently, Pandya's side have six points after playing 11 matches and need to win their upcoming three matches against Sunrisers Hyderabad , Kolkata Knight Riders , and Lucknow Super Giants to bag six points from these games. 12 points after playing 14 matches will be enough for them to qualify for the playoffs only if the results of other franchises go in MI's favour.

MI can't end their IPL 2024 run above Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders in the standings since they already have 16 and 14 points respectively after playing 10 matches.

While the Mumbai-based franchise will remain below Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants since they have already bagged 12 points. So, they can only finish in the fourth place only if LSG concede defeat in their remaining four matches against KKR, SRH, Delhi Capitals , and MI.

Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya's side will also keep an eye on Chennai Super Kings , DC, Gujarat Titans , Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru , and hope that they don't cross the 12-point mark and have a lower net run rate in IPL 2024.

Recapping the match between MI and KKR, Mumbai put Kolkata to bat first, a solid partnership stand of 83 runs between Venkatesh Iyer and Manish Pandey guided KKR to 169. For MI, Jasprit Bumrah returned with a double-wicket over before returning with a spell of 3 for 18 in 3.5 overs.

In reply, MI were bundled out for 145. Starc made a terrific comeback in the tournament returning with a figure of 4-33 in just 3.5 spells, handing KKR a 24-run victory. Varun Chakaravarthy and Sunil Narine both finished with identical figures of 2/22, including some big wickets in the first half of the chase which put KKR on top in the match.

Following the win, KKR stand in second place on IPL 2024 standings with 14 points. While MI hold ninth place with 6 points.

MI will take on SRH in their forthcoming match on Monday at the Wankhede Stadium.

