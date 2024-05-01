Lucknow [India], : Lucknow Super Giants all-rounder Arshin Kulkarni became just the second player in the Indian Premier League history to get dismissed for a golden duck as an opener. IPL 2024: Arshin Kulkarni enters unwanted list after registering golden duck against MI

Kulkarni who was a part of India's squad for the U-19 World Cup on Tuesday made his IPL debut at the Ekana Cricket Stadium Lucknow.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

In the opening over of LSG's innings, Nuwan Thushara clicked 137.9 kph and produced an outswinger that trapped him in front of the stumps.

Mixed emotions were lingering in the atmosphere as Thushara bagged his maiden IPL wicket while debutant Kulkarni got dismissed for a golden duck in his tournament debut.

Before Kulkarni, English batter Joe Denly registered a golden duck in his debut game as an opener. He opened for Kolkata Knight Riders in 2019 at Eden Gardens and experienced speedster Ishant Sharma castled Denly on his first ball of the IPL.

After Kulkarni's dismissal, MI's star speedster Jasprit Bumrah was kept silent in the powerplay as skipper KL Rahul and Marcus Stoinis tried to help the team recover from the early blow.

While chasing 145, Rahul and Stoinis stitched a 58-run stand, which helped them cover the important part of the 145-run chase. Rahul looked rock solid in his 28-run knock before his counterpart Hardik Panday dismissed him.

Stoinis continued to lead the charge with the bat from one end before Mohammad Nabi relied on his experience to end Australia's stay on the crease.

LSG lost Ashton Turner and Ayush Badoni in quick succession, but Nicholas Pooran stayed till the end to clinch the victory for the hosts.

This marked LSG's sixth win of the season and helped them move to the third spot with 12 points in 10 matches. MI stayed at the 9th spot with six points in 12 matches.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.