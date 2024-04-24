New Delhi [India], : Rishabh Pant's carnage, Axar Patel and Tristan Stubbs' onslaught powered Delhi Capitals to 224/4 against Gujarat Titans in their Indian Premier League 2024 match here at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday. IPL 2024: Axar Patel, Rishabh Pant's brutal bashing propel DC to 224/4

Axar's hard-hitting knock of 66 runs off 43 balls while Pant's brutal bashing of 88 runs in 43 and Tristan Stubbs' blitz cameo of 26 in 7 deliveries helped delhi recover from the early shocks.

Put to bat first, DC started with a new opening batting pair set up for this high-value fixture, with in-form Jake Fraser McGurk joining Prithvi Shaw in the absence of his usual partner David Warner.

After being dropped on 4 Fraser McGurk started to show his usual explosiveness at the crease from the very start however he fell prey to Sandeep Warrier in the 4th over of the game. In an unusual decision, DC sent Axar Patel in at number 3 and the decision was proven right by the all-rounder as he kept piling runs for his team.

A sensational catch by Noor Ahmed dismissed the other remaining DC opener - Prithvi Shaw as Warrier delivered a fine delivery to remove a well-set batter.

Warrier turned the powerplay around for the Gujarat Titans with two wickets in an over courtesy of two catches from Noor. GT captain Shubman Gill chose to extend his faith in Warrier by bringing him on for the final over of the powerplay and the faith brought fruit as the bowler bagged his third wicket of the night in Shai Hope.

Axar and Rishabh Pant with steady and strong at the crease brought up their 50-partnership within just 34 balls. DC's plans to send Axar Patel up the order brought fruit for them as he completed his second IPL half-century within just 37 balls.

Axar's sensational innings of 66 runs came to an end with Noor Ahmed redeeming himself after getting hit for back-to-back sixes. Pant kept his blistering form going and brought up his third half-century of the ongoing season with six at long-on in just 34 balls. Tristan Stubbs then came out to bat.

Captain Gill's plan of bringing Sai Kishore for the 19th over failed significantly as Stubbs single-handedly smoked the spinner for 22 runs with the help of two maximums and 2 boundaries.

In the last over, Pant destroyed experienced bowler Mohit Sharma for 4 sixes and one boundary, taking DC's total to 224/4 in 20 overs.

Brief score: Delhi Capitals 224/4 vs Gujarat Titans.

