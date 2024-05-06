Lucknow [India], : Kolkata Knight Riders bowlers shined to beat Lucknow Super Giants by 98 runs in the 54th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Sunday. IPL 2024: Chasing mounting total, LSG succumb to KKR bowling attack, concede 98-run defeat

With the massive against the Lucknow-based franchise, KKR moved to the top of the table with 16 points and a net run rate of 1.453.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

KL Rahul and Arshin Kulkarni came to the crease to chase down the 236-run target, however, they failed to perform in front of the KKR bowling attack.

Kulkarni hit few boundaries in the first few overs but succumbed infront of Mitchell Starc in the second over. The 19-year-old LSG batter smashed 2 fours during his time on the crease.

The second wicket came in the 8th over after Harshit Rana removed Rahul. The LSG skipper hit just 3 fours while batting.

KKR was successful in picking quick wickets as in the 9th over, Varun Chakaravarthy dismissed Deepak Hooda to keep the visitors' dominance intact over LSG.

Marcus Stoinis was the only standout for the hosts as he scored the highest runs in the game among his teammates. However, his time on the crease had to come to an end as Andre Russell dismissed him in the 10th over. The Aussie batter hit 4 fours and 2 sixes after playing 21 balls.

Soon after the fourth wicket, LSG saw their wickets falling quickly as LSG stood at 130/8 after the end of the 15th over.

Nicholas Pooran , Ayush Badoni , Ashton Turner , and Krunal Pandya failed to play a crucial knock while chasing the huge total.

The ninth wicket of the game came after Chakaravarthy removed Yudhvir Singh Charak in the 16th over.

Rana picked up the last wicket of the second inning and ended the game in the 17th over after he removed Ravi Bishnoi to end LSG's inning at 137.

Harshit Rana and Varun Chakaravarthy led the KKR bowling attack as they picked up three wickets in their respective spells. Andre Russell bagged two wickets in his 2-over spell and gave just 17 runs. While Mitchell Starc and Sunil Narine took one wicket each in their respective spell.

Recapping the first inning of the match, after being put to bat first by Lucknow Super Giants , Kolkata was off to a fine start.

Phil Salt started the assault by smashing Marcus Stoinis for two boundaries on the first two balls of the innings. In the third over, Naveen-ul-Haq was punished, with Narine and Salt hitting him for two fours each.

In the next over bowled by Mohsin Khan, Narine joined the party and pummeled him for three fours and a six, looting 20 runs from the over. KKR reached the 50-run mark in just 3.4 overs.

The 61-run stand between Salt and Narine was ended by Naveen, who got Salt caught by KL Rahul for 32 in 14 balls, with five fours and a six. KKR was 61/1 in 4.2 overs.

At the end of six overs, KKR was 70/1 after the powerplay, with Narine and Angkrish Raghuvnanshi unbeaten.

KKR brought up their 100-run mark in nine overs.

Halfway through their innings, KKR was 110/1, with Narine and Raghuvanshi unbeaten.

Narine reached his third fifty of the season with 27 balls, with six fours and three sixes.

The 79-run partnership between Raghuvanshi and Narine was ended by Ravi Bishnoi, who got Narine caught near the boundary by Devdutt Padikkal while attempting a straight six. Narine was back in the hut for 81 in 39 balls, with six fours and seven sixes. KKR was 140/2 in 12 overs.

Andre Russell was next up on the crease. KKR reached their 150-run mark in 12.4 overs.

Naveen got his second wicket as Krishnappa Gowtham came running from the cover region to catch Russell for 12 in eight balls. KKR was 167/3 in 14.2 overs.

The next batter to be dismissed was Raghuvanshi, who was caught behind by KL Rahul for 32 in 26 balls, with three fours and a six. KKR was 171/4 in 15.1 overs. Yudhvir Singh got his first wicket.

Rinku Singh was the next batter at the crease, aiming to get his first big score of the season.

With a four from Rinku, KKR reached the 200-run mark in 17.5 overs.

Rinku however could not get the score he was looking for as he was caught for just 16 in 10 balls by Stoinis at deep backward square leg on a delivery by Naveen. KKR was 200/5 in 18 overs.

The 19th over bowled by Yudhvir was expensive as Ramandeep hit him for two sixes over deep midwicket and long-on. The over gave away 17 runs.

Iyer was dismissed by Yash Thakur, with a brilliant diving catch by Rahul behind the stumps. KKR skipper walked back for 23 in 15 balls, with three fours. KKR was 224/6 in 19.3 overs.

KKR ended their innings at 235/6, with Ramandeep unbeaten along with Venkatesh Iyer at 1*.

Naveen-ul-Haq was the pick of the bowlers for LSG. Yash, Ravi and Yudhvir also got a wicket.

Brief score: Kolkata Knight Riders 235/6 beat Lucknow Super Giants 137 .

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.