Dharamsala [India], : Fiery spells from Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande and Simarjeet Singh triggered a massive batting collapse and helped Chennai Super Kings beat Punjab Kings by 28 runs at Dharamsala on Sunday. IPL 2024: Fiery spells from Jadeja, Deshpande help CSK beat PBKS by 28 runs

CSK has gone up to third place in the points table with six wins and five losses, giving them 12 points. PBKS is at the eight spot with four wins, seven losses and just eight points.

In the run-chase of 168 runs, Punjab was off to a poor start as in the second over, Tushar Deshpande cleaned up Jonny Bairstow and Riley Rossouw , reducing PBKS to 9/2 in two overs.

Shashank Singh and Prabhsimran Singh put Punjab back on track with some fine shot-making. Richard Gleeson's fifth over gave away 15 runs, including a four and six by the duo.

Prabhsimran and Shashank continued to be aggressive and ended the powerplay on a high, hitting Tushar for two fours and a six. PBKS was 47/2 at the end of the powerplay, with Prabhsimran and Shashank unbeaten.

In 6.2 overs, Punjab reached their 50-run mark.

Spinner Mitchell Santner ended the 53-run partnership, removing Shashank for 27 in 20 balls and Simarjeet Singh took the catch at long-on. PBKS was 62/3 in eight overs.

CSK bowlers managed to make a massive comeback into the game, removing Prabhsimran with Jadeja getting the wicket with assistance from Sameer Rizwi at long-off. Simarjeet also removed Jitesh Sharma for a golden duck. PBKS was struggling at 69/5 in 9.4 overs.

Halfway through the innings, Punjab was 72/5, with Sam Curran and Ashutosh Sharma unbeaten.

Jadeja and Simanjeet made things worse for Punjab when they removed Curran , Ashutosh Sharma and Harshal Patel quickly, reducing Punjab to 90/8 in 14.4 overs.

The pair of Harpreet Brar and Rahul Chahar helped Punjab cross the 100-run mark in 16 overs. Chahar looked really solid with the bat in particular, smashing Gleeson for two fours and a six.

The equation came down to 56 needed in the final three overs.

Shardul Thakur ended the partnership between these two before it could threaten CSK. He cleaned up Rahul for 16 in 10 balls, with two fours and a six. PBKS was 117/9 in 17.3 overs.

PBKS ended their innings at 139/9 in their 20 overs, with Brar and Kagiso Rabada unbeaten.

Jadeja was the pick of the bowlers for CSK. Simarjeet and Tushar took two wickets as well while Santner and Thakur got one each.

Earlier, Punjab Kings duo Harshal Patel and Rahul Chahar took a three-wicket haul each to restrict Chennai Super Kings at 167/9 in the Indian Premier League 2024 match at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium on Sunday.

After winning the toss, Sam Curran-led Punjab Kings won the toss and decided to bowl first. Their decision did go in their favour as they picked up quick wickets in the first inning and put pressure on the CSK.

Ajinkya Rahane and Ruturaj Gaikwad opened for the visitors but failed to make a promising partnership. PBKS pacer Arshdeep Singh made the first breakthrough of the match after he removed Rahane from the crease in the second over.

Following the first dismissal, Daryl Mitchell and Gaikwad made a 57-run partnership to add some runs to the scoreboard. However, Rahul Chahar came to the rescue and dismissed Gaikwad in the eighth over. The CSK skipper hammered 4 fours and 1 overhead boundary.

After the removal of Gaikwad, CSK failed to make a partnership. In the eighth over, Chahar removed Dube for a golden duck. In the next over, Harshal Patel picked up Mitchell's wicket. The Kiwi cricketer slammed 2 fours and 1 six during his time on the crease at a strike rate of 157.89.

When PBKS bowlers were dominating over the CSK, Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali played a crucial partnership of 26 runs and helped the visitors cross the 100-run mark. But Sam Curran dismissed Ali in the 13th over.

Rahul Chahar bagged his third wicket after he removed Mitchell Santner in the 16th over. The Kiwi player displayed a disappointing performance in the game and could slam just 1 boundary.

In the 19th over, Harshal Patel shone and bagged two wickets and removed Shardul Thakur and MS Dhoni for a golden duck.

Jadeja was the only standout batter for CSK, as he scored 43 runs. He hammered 3 fours and 2 sixes till Arshdeep Singh removed him in the last over of the first inning.

In the end, Tushar Deshpande and Richard Gleeson took CSK to 167/9.Chahar and Patel led the Punjab bowling attack as both of them bagged three wickets in their respective spells. Apart from that Arshdeep took two wickets and Curran picked one.

Brief score: Chennai Super Kings 167/9 beat Punjab Kings: 139/9 .

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.