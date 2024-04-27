New Delhi [India], : Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to field first in his side's Indian Premier League match against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here on Saturday. IPL 2024: MI skipper Hardik wins toss, opts to field first against DC

DC is at the sixth spot in the points table with four wins and five losses, with eight points. They won their last match against Gujarat Titans by four runs. On the other hand, MI is in the eighth spot with three wins and five losses, with six points. Mumbai lost their previous match to Rajasthan Royals by nine wickets.

MI skipper Pandya said at the toss, "We are going to bowl first. The ground is small. It is better to bat second on a smaller ground. Every game is a new game, we make sure we are not out. We keep fighting and keep coming hard in each game. The mood is fine, happy chats, all is well. You should not really focus on what has happened in the past. Anyone can beat anyone. Our goal is to play our brand of cricket and put our best foot forward. Only one change, Gerald Coetzee misses out due to a stomach bug, and Luke Wood comes in."

DC skipper Pant said at the toss, "We were looking to bat first. I think it will get slower in the second innings. It has been amazing, we are getting the kind of wickets we want. As a team, we have to play well and we have been. This is something we talked about - how to control the innings. Bowling with the new ball and bowling at the death is difficult, one over here or there is making all the difference. Just one change, Kumar Kushagra comes in for Prithvi Shaw."

Mumbai Indians : Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Hardik Pandya, Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Piyush Chawla, Luke Wood, Jasprit Bumrah, Nuwan Thushara.

Delhi Capitals : Jake Fraser-McGurk, Kumar Kushagra, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant, Tristan Stubbs, Abishek Porel, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Lizaad Williams, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed.

